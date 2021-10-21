“You need toilet paper?”: Ludwig’s request for help with waxing his mustache leads to amusing response from QTCinderella 

Ludwig Ahgren's hilarious interaction with his streamer girlfriend Blaire "QTCinderella" has viewers reduced to tears of laughter.

The streamer sat down on stream to host a "Try Not to Laugh Challenge," with his viewers being the judges. After losing several times, Ludwig was forced to wax his mustache. In desperate need of help, he called his girlfriend, QTCinderella.

Her response to his request was quite unusual, however, which caused much confusion and laughter among his fans.

QTCinderella hilariously responds to Ludwig's request for him

Earlier today, Ludwig hosted a Twitch live stream challenge. The content creator sat through a bunch of funny video compilations, with the challenge being to hold his laughter. Every time he failed, he would have to wax a part of his body.

An hour into the stream and several used wax strips later, Ludwig was tasked with waxing his mustache after he broke down during a video of a motorcycle rider throwing eggs at a car ahead of them.

Unfortunately for him, the wax strip he used barely took any hair off his upper lip area. Confused and in pain, the Twitch streamer called QTCinderella in an attempt to get her help. After she picked up, he directly asked her if she could come help him.

Without any context to the question he posed, his girlfriend was a bit perplexed and replied,

"Yo, you need any toilet paper?"

The reply had both Ludwig and his live stream chat giggling to no end. The American content creator responded by saying that he was currently streaming and that he needed help waxing his mustache.

Coincidentally, this isn't the first time this exact scenario has played out. Earlier this year, during Ludwig's subathon live stream, the gamer called QTCinderella and asked her for help regarding something, to which she immediately responded,

"Do you need toilet paper?"

Ludwig quickly told her that he was streaming, sending her into a fit of laughter.

Also Read

Coming back to the recent situation, Ludwig told QTCinderella that her questions made him look like he needed toilet paper often, which was a reference to the first incident. In response, she told him that that's the only time he ever called her through mobile, as he generally calls her through Discord while the two are streaming.

All's well that ends well, as she quickly came to his rescue to remove the stray hair from the first failed attempt.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod