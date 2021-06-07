Twitch Streamer QTCinderella gets into a fight on live stream, and it quickly gets worse

During a recent live stream, Blaire “QTCinderella” got into a heated argument with fellow streamer “Babbsitty.”

QTCinderella had earlier posted on Twitter challenging Babbsitty to a Super Mario 64 race, as both creators have posted speedruns of the game. Babbsitty accepted the challenge and responded by posting the following tweet.

Hey @babbsity I noticed we both speed run mario. We should race. I think it would be a fun and wholesome time. — QTCinderella (@qtcinderella) June 6, 2021

yo @qtcinderella c u at the tournament tn 😘 pic.twitter.com/umJsb3FRi2 — babbsity (@babbsity) June 5, 2021

However, after losing two rounds, QTCinderella got into an argument with Babbsitty. Both the streamers ended up insulting each other, and also referenced each other’s boyfriends during the altercation.

I made both of you — Mizkif (@REALMizkif) June 6, 2021

Cinderella has been in a relationship with Ludwig Ahgren since early 2020. On the other hand, Babbsitty is currently in a relationship with Ryan “Simply” Reeves.

Back for one more run pic.twitter.com/Jmvabl3zMP — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) June 6, 2021

QTCinderella gets into serious altercation with Babbsitty after losing SM64 races

As it turned out, QTCinderella lost both the rounds that she played with Babbsitty. The latter completed the first game in 35 minutes and 57 seconds, beating QTCinderella by more than 2 minutes. She lost round 2 as well, with Babbsitty improving on her time by more than a minute.

After the races, QTCinderella was visibly dejected, and made the following comment:

“I forgot how much I hate playing this game.”

However, Babbsitty responded hilariously, and claimed that QTCinderella might have liked the game if “she was good at it.” This irked the streamer, who responded rather insultingly:

“I think you’d like streaming Babbsity if you were good at it too, but I guess you just have to hang out with Simply, huh?”

However, Babbsitty had only started, and said the following:

“Surprised Ludwig didn’t have to help you with your BLJ’s since he helps you with your content.”

A BLJ (Backwards Long Jump) is a Super Mario 64 jumping mechanism. Regardless, QTCinderella called Babbsitty a b***h, and said that “she doesn’t have to flirt with someone for views.” She went on to claim that unlike Babbsitty, she has her “own stream,” and then said that she is only popular because she “talks to Simply”:

“Don’t f***ing come to me just because you beat me, Jesus Christ. You’re only relevant because you talk to Simply, so don’t f***ing talk to me like that.”

Babbsitty said that she thought QTCinderella was only joking, and that the two content creators were bantering. However, QTCinderella again called Babbsitty a “b***h” and then proceeded to quit the stream.

As can be seen in the clip(s), Babbsitty was surprised, and repeatedly claimed that QTCinderella had said “worse things” to her during the previous day’s stream as well. She later claimed that there was no actual beef between the two, and thought that QTCinderella was “frustrated.”

“Maybe she’s just frustrated. I watch her all the time, I like her as a streamer, I think she’s awesome, so no actual beef.”

Babbsitty currently has 53.1k followers on Twitch and seems to be gaining numbers on the platform since the altercation took place. Apart from Super Mario 64, she streams games such as Minecraft, Resident Evil Village and Rust.

Edited by Gautham Balaji