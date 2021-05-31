Did Twitch staff actually leak the reason behind Dr Disrespect ban? Viral Sodapoppin clip from QTCinderella’s stream, explained

During a recent live stream, Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris trolled viewers during a Blaire “QTCinderella” live stream.

QTCinderella is in a relationship with fellow streamer Ludwig Ahgren. Ludwig recently hosted the “Twitch-couples” version of the “Newlyweds” game show, and had invited Sodapoppin as one of the guests.

Sodapoppin was featured in a QTCinderella “Just Chatting” stream recently, which also included some of the other guests who attended Ludwig’s game show. Regardless, Sodapoppin could be seen talking to Brad "Pluto" Ramey, a notable Twitch staff member.

The two pretended to talk to each other without uttering words, as QTCinderella eventually walked in. Sodapoppin then spoke up, and pretended as if the Twitch staff member had revealed to him the “real reason” why Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV was permanently banned from the platform.

Did Twitch Ban Dr Disrespect for Making Too Much? https://t.co/24WfPIBf12 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 29, 2020

Sodapoppin trolls viewers during QTCinderella’s live stream, pretends as if he found out the reason behind Dr Disrespect’s ban

Dr Disrespect’s mysterious Twitch ban is comprehensively the most famous permanent suspension that the platform has handed out so far. The Doc was banned on June 26th, 2020, and until today claims that Twitch never told him the specific reason behind the move. Twitch’s official statement had said that the Doc was banned due to “a violation of their community guidelines and Terms of Service.”

Regardless, multiple theories have swirled online since his June 2020 suspension. Dr Disrespect recently suggested that YouTube is no match for Twitch as a “streaming platform,” and clearly wants to return to Twitch in the future. Regardless, Sodapoppin trolled viewers by pretending that Pluto told him exactly why the Doc was banned.

As can be seen in the clip, Sodapoppin could not be heard while speaking, or pretending to speak to the Twitch employee. When QTCinderella walked in and asked him whether people were trying to “lip-read” what they were talking about, Sodapoppin claimed the following:

“So that’s why the Doc was banned?”

Sodapoppin could be seen smiling wryly, after which QTCinderella pretended to be surprised by the “revelation” related to Dr Disrespect. However, Sodapoppin was only joking, after which Pluto claimed that he simply "had to get it off his chest."

I was just asked "How are you Twitch staff?" like... It's a company with employees. Do people not realize!? — Pluto (@TwitchPluto) November 9, 2015

Image via ClipsHub Clips, YouTube

Sodapoppin is one of the most hilarious streamers around, and has had a successful career as a “blackjack” streamer for years as well. The clip has since gone viral on the “ClipsHub Clips” YouTube channel, and has been watched more than 110k times.