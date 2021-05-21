"Once I end today's stream, there is nowhere to go": Dr Disrespect unhappy with YouTube streaming, says Twitch does a better job

Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV went on a lengthy rant against YouTube’s streaming services/community during a recent live stream.

Dr Disrespect was permanently banned from Twitch on June 26th, 2020. He had around 4.5 million followers on the platform and started streaming on YouTube at the start of August.

🔴LIVE ON YOUTUBE



Warzone Triple Threat Challenge w/ @ZLanerOFFICIAL



✅Duo win with 30+ kills

✅Trio win with 40+ kills

✅Quad win with 50+ kills



World record incoming? Ha, been there so many times.https://t.co/ethohFJafL pic.twitter.com/jg2vz27mP1 — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) May 19, 2021

However, Dr Disrespect opines that Twitch is a comprehensively better platform for live-streaming than YouTube. He referenced Twitch as the “purple platform” and criticized YouTube for its lack of a “thriving streaming community.”

Did Twitch Ban Dr Disrespect for Making Too Much? https://t.co/24WfPIBf12 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 29, 2020

Dr Disrespect goes on lengthy rant explaining why Twitch is better than YouTube for live-streaming

During the recent live stream, one of Dr Disrespect’s viewers asked him why he cannot play the game “Apex Legends.” Dr Disrespect ended up going on a rant, and explained that it is because of YouTube that he does not want to play Apex Legends:

“I mean, listen, there is literally no streaming community on YouTube. Streaming on YouTube is terrible. When I get off, there is no community. You guys don’t have the option to take your energy somewhere else and continue it on and take it back. There is no community on YouTube. If I play Apex, I will have to market my stream on newspaper ads or something, in order for someone to come across it. That’s why I don’t play Apex.”

Dr Disrespect went on to explain that YouTube is not built around the concept of “live-streaming.” He expressed his frustration with the lack of interactive streaming features on YouTube, and said that the community is not “healthy” or “thriving.”

“Unfortunately that is how it is. I hope YouTube does something man. There has got to be a streaming network man, that has built-in tools and super-interactive. That’s what streaming is. It’s a live stream. You are able to interact within the second. A whole set of tools should be built just on that concept. I don’t know, man. We don’t even have clips. There isn’t a live-streaming community on YouTube that is healthy and is thriving.”

Of course, unlike Twitch, YouTube has traditionally been a platform that was meant for video sharing, and focusses more on events, sports and other current programs. Dr Disrespect said that YouTube needs to introduce multiple new features in order to compete with Twitch in live-streaming. He compared his YouTube streams to being trapped alone on an “island.”

“The way their (YouTube’s) live streaming is built, it’s built for events and tournaments and new games that just came out. But then again, it’s the video content that will be pushed out first. People will come here for the live streaming of that event. Champs, its like we are alone on an island.”

Dr Disrespect did not name Twitch, but did talk about the “purple platform.” The streamer also said that he would have garnered around 40 to 50 million followers on Twitch by now.

“Like I don’t know if you have seen the numbers on the purple platform (Twitch). The numbers are crazy. I feel like I will have a 100k every single day, I don’t know. Maybe not that much. If you guys see the viewership numbers over there man I don’t know if they are botting or what. Holy sh*t. It’s literally doubled since we were there. I would have like 40 50 million members of the Champions Club. We will be thriving. It’s like you don’t even have to try. They just give you numbers. It’s insane.”

Despite being active on YouTube for months, it is fair to say that the Doc has still not grown too fond of the platform. He went on to talk about the lack of “fluidity” with live-streaming features on YouTube.

Some of Dr Disrespect’s viewers suggested that he should try starting his own streaming service. However, the YouTuber said that Microsoft’s Mixer was a “well-funded” initiative in the same direction, and did not end up working out. He was confident that starting his own streaming service was not the solution, and instead called on YouTube to bring about large-scale change.