"How do you have $200,000 to donate?": Valkyrae cries in disbelief after receiving a massive donation on livestream

Streamers often get huge donations on their channels, and Valkyrae is the latest streamer to receive one. During a recent livestream where she was raising money for charity, the streamer received an anonymous donation of $200K.

Valkyrae did not notice the donation at first, but when she did, she was left in tears, as she calculated that the person alone had donated for 20 homes at least. Even amidst her tears, Valkyrae was surprised how the anonymous viewer had so much money to contribute to her cause.

"How do you have $200,000 to donate?"

Valkyrae receives a $200K donation during her charity stream

Valkyrae recently participated in Jacksepticeye's Thankmas Charity Stream, raising money for families in need. The goal she had set for her stream was that of $100,000.

The streamer noticed that she had received a donation for $20K from a single viewer. She could not form her sentences for a while, alternating between "what?" and "no." The donation came along with a message suggesting that Valkyrae should increase her donation goal for her streams. One of Valkyrae's moderators, Clay Naslund, also shared the donation message.

The streamer was left in tears when she realized that the anonymous donor had raised enough money for 20 homes by himself.

"What the heck? Is that real? That's so nice! Why is it anonymous!"

Many in the comments for the video appreciated the donor for not revealing their identity. It showed that they did not donate the huge amount just to gain attention, but actually for a good cause.

Valkyrae fans appreciate the anonymous donor for donating such a huge amount (Image via Streamer Clips on YouTube)

Even amidst tears, the streamer joked with her fans, saying that now that she had reached her donation goal, her stream was over.

"Oh god, we just started. Now what? Okay, stream's over. I'm just kidding."

In the end, Valkyrae raised over $300,000 for Jacksepticeye's Thankmas Charity Stream.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae

AND I WON A STREAMYS AWARD



WHAT A GREAT DAY LOL WOOO

THANK YOU EVERYBODY FOR EVERYTHING WE RAISED OVER $300,000 FOR @Jacksepticeye 'S #THANKMAS CHARITY EVENT!!!AND I WON A STREAMYS AWARDWHAT A GREAT DAY LOL WOOOTHANK YOU EVERYBODY FOR EVERYTHING WE RAISED OVER $300,000 FOR @Jacksepticeye 'S #THANKMAS CHARITY EVENT!!!AND I WON A STREAMYS AWARDWHAT A GREAT DAY LOL WOOOTHANK YOU EVERYBODY FOR EVERYTHING https://t.co/pX3mPLqq3f

Jack later revealed that the total amount raised from the charity stream was over $7 million.

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye I seriously can’t believe we raised over $7 million for Thankmas today. This was one of the greatest days of my life. I love you all ❤️ I seriously can’t believe we raised over $7 million for Thankmas today. This was one of the greatest days of my life. I love you all ❤️ https://t.co/Ha6KjZN2Xd

Also Read Article Continues below

Other streamers like Sykkuno also participated in the event, making it a grand success.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar