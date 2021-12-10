"Maybe you’re one of her stalkers": Valkyrae hilariously shuts down accusations suggesting she "secretly" hates Kkatamina

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter is one of the biggest streamers on the internet and has naturally attracted a lot of attention over the last couple of years. Interestingly, a viewer recently accused Rae of "secretly" hating Kim "Kkatamina" Miyoung. Unsurprisingly, the 100 Thieves co-owner flew off the handle to put an end to such ludicrous accusations.

Valkyrae went live on December 8 and was supposed to be accompanied by the aforementioned Twitch streamer. Valkyrae is known for her lively personality and joked about how Mina didn't make it on time.

Rae also stated how it was Mina's idea to do a 48-hour stream, but couldn't even show up on time. She cracked a joke and said:

“Miyoung cant even show up on time or wake up, you think she can do a 48-hour stream with multiple people? No, she cannot.”

Sadly, one of her viewers took the road less traveled and didn't perceive the joke in the way it was intended. One thing led to another and Rae took it upon herself to tear apart the viewer for their suggestive response.

Valkyrae lashes out at a viewer and asks them to change their username because the first three letters resemble that of Rae's

Rae's attention soon turned to viewers responding to someone's comments. The American streamer connected the dots to realize that someone had taken her joke seriously.

Here's what the comment read:

“I love how Rae pretends to not be annoyed by Miyoung not showing up and actually hates her guts right now.”

Valkyrae couldn't hold herself back and started laughing hysterically. Here's what she had to say in response:

"There’s no way that’s real. I live really far away from everyone, I’m totally trolling. She’s coming to the next stream anyway, I don’t need my friends to show up at the exact time because I can do other things. I think you’re projecting, and you’re mad she’s not here because maybe you’re one of her stalkers. Just cause you’re upset, doesn’t mean that I am."

Just when her viewers thought Valkyrae's hysterical roast had come to an end, she further added:

“Change your username. I don’t like that we share the first three letters. You’re embarrassing me, stop it.”

Also Read Article Continues below

It's safe to say there's nothing wrong between the two streamers. Valkyrae shares a healthy relationship with streamers irrespective of the platforms they stream under. From the looks of it, Valkyrae and Kkatamina might be up to something extravagant. Stay tuned for more updates on this actively developing story.

Edited by R. Elahi