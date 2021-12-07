Disguised Toast reveals how xQc, Sykkuno, Valkyrae, and several other streamers have hit an unexpected slump

During a recent livestream, Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang claimed that quite a few of the most popular Twitch streamers have recently hit a content slump.

Disguised Toast was in the middle of a “Just Chatting” stream when he claimed that most streamers are running out of content to stream. Toast went on to mention some of his closest friends/fellow Twitch streamers.

These include Felix “xQc” Lengyel, Thomas “Sykkuno” and Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter. Disguised Toast said that all of the creators have struggled to find interesting content to stream in recent months.

Disguised Toast claims that Twitch streamers are running out of content

Disguised Toast claimed the lack of streamable content was apparent for most streamers around, and that viewers want to see streamers care about the games they play. He said:

“I wanna care about the game you know? Streamviewing is just like maintenance. It’s just chill, maintenance, but I think even from a viewer’s perspective, you miss seeing your favorite streamer really care about something.”

Toast went on to talk about xQc, Sykkuno and Valkyrae, three streamers he collaborates with regularly. He claimed that all of them were also struggling to find games/content they wanted to stream:

”Like xQc’s title these days, it’s just 'Gaming warlord tries to survive a game drought, desperate for content.' Sykkuno title “Please any game down bad.” Rae’s trying to like, stream for 200 hours before the year is over 'cause she hasn’t found anything fun to stream. While you all love them and support them at what they do, you want them to care about what they are doing too.”

Valkyrae recently revealed that he still has around 198 hours to stream to fulfill her contract requirements with YouTube Gaming. The streamer needs to be live on YouTube for 198 hours by January 15, 2021. Disguised Toast was of the opinion that the lack of content has led to most streamers not caring about the content they create.

He said that livestreaming had been reduced to maintenance, and most viewers simply tune in to pass their time. Disguised Toast believes that it will be better for viewers as well, if their favorite streamers actually care about the games they stream.

