"We were having a moment": Sykkuno and Valkyrae interrupted amidst an interesting conversation

Valkyrae and Sykkuno share an interesting dynamic that is very entertaining for both the streamers' fans to watch. The duo have often shared glimpses of their friendship both on and off stream, much to the delight of their fans. During a recent livestream, both streamers seemed to be very annoyed when they were disturbed by another player when they were playing Dread Hunger.

"Tony, what are you doing? We were having a moment. We were having a moment!"

Valkyrae and Sykkuno share a "moment" while playing Dread Hunger

Valkyrae and Sykkuno can often be seen streaming together. During a recent livestream, the duo were playing Dread Hunger with several other players when the two struck up a conversation with each other. Sykkuno informed Valkyrae that he had logged into Instagram earlier just to watch her tattoo a person. Rae, on the other hand, was in absolute disbelief that the person agreed to the tattoo. In classic Sykkuno fashion, he stated:

"What a terrible life decision, I hope it's there permanently."

They continued conversing for some time when another player pointed out that Sykkuno's behavior was very suspicious and that he could possibly be one of the two traitors in the game.

That was when it struck Valkyrae that he was being "too nice" to her, raising her suspicions. Sykkuno began to emotionally blackmail the 100 Thieves co-owner, asking if he wasn't always nice to her. Before Rae could answer, he was struck by another player, which led to Sykkuno exclaiming that he was "having a moment" with Valkyrae.

Overall, the entire incident was rather funny to watch and definitely reminded fans of Sykkuno's exceptional skill at deception and manipulation from his Among Us days.

Sykkuno notices very small details about Valkyrae

Sykkuno has always had an eye for detail, and fans saw that recently when he noticed the slightest change in Valkyrae's hair. The two streamers were simply in conversation with each other when Sykkuno noticed there was something different about Valkyrae's hair and she had her hood up.

He kept pestering Valkyrae for details about what was different about her hair until the streamer revealed that she had a dry shampoo mishap earlier that day, which was the reason her hair looked rather gray that day. Fans definitely loved how Sykkuno basically made Valkyrae publicly speak about her dry shampoo issue, which she had tried to hide from the very start of the stream.

