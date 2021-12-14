"Did you get a haircut?": Valkyrae in disbelief after Sykkuno questions her hairdo

Sykkuno and Valkyrae are popular as one of the most wholesome duos on the internet. However, viewers recently found out that Sykkuno is very observant when it comes to Valkyrae, noticing even the smallest changes in her appearance. During a recent stream, Sykkuno noticed something different about Valkyrae's hair despite her best efforts to hide it, leading to her finally spilling the beans about the issue.

He asked her a series of questions, ranging from whether she got her hair dyed or cut.

"Did you get a haircut?"

Sykkuno notices a minute difference in Valkyrae's hair, much to her disbelief

Sykkuno and Valkyrae were recently streaming together when Sykkuno noticed that Valkyrae had her hood up. Since this was different than usual, it raised Sykkuno's suspicions, leading to him asking her why she had her hood up. The 100 Thieves co-founder tried to be nonchalant about it, saying there was no specific reason, but Sykkuno kept pressing the issue, asking her if something was different about her hair.

"I didn't even say anything was wrong, I just said I noticed you had your hood on."

Sykkuno kept prodding Valkyrae with questions about her hair. He asked her whether she had dyed her hair or cut it, and when the answer was in the negative for both of them, he kept racking his brain, thinking about what could be different. Valkyrae finally gave in and spilt the beans on why she had her hood on.

"There's a reason why I have my hood on today."

Valkyrae explained why she had kept her hood up for the livestream (Image via Streamer Clipper on YouTube)

The streamer proceeded to explain that she had used some dry shampoo on her bangs. Because it was towards the bottle's end, her hair looked grey due to the amount of dry shampoo that came out of the bottle. She could not think of a solution to the problem apart from simply keeping her hood on for her livestream.

Clearly, she intended to keep her hair mishap a secret, but Sykkuno's keen observation skills led to her having to reveal it not only to him but to all her viewers as well.

