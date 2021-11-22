Sykkuno says xQc isn't intimidating, but it doesn't sit too well with Valkyrae

During a recent stream with Valkyrae, popular Twitch streamer Sykkuno revealed that he did not find xQc intimidating at all. Valkyrae listened with great surprise as he explained how he found xQc rather polite when the two streamed together.

This came only a few days after Valkyrae revealed that she believed xQc to be a nice person, but she used to be intimidated by him before Sykkuno helped improve their relationship.

Sykkuno reveals that xQc does not even use profanity around him

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is known to switch from casual playing to instant rage within seconds while in-game. Therefore, it is only natural that a lot of players would find teaming up with him daunting. Valkyrae used to be one such streamer before Sykkuno helped smooth things over between the two.

During a recent livestream, Sykkuno revealed that he found the 100 Thieves co-owner intimidating at times. Shocked, she asked him how he could feel that way if he was alright with xQc. Sykkuno then revealed that xQc is actually rather sweet and polite around him, and refrains even from cursing when the two are streaming together.

"Did you know when he’s around me, instead of cursing he says stuff like 'fudge' and 'gollygosh'? It’s kinda- you know he literally doesn’t curse around me because he’s so polite?"

This left Valkyrae amazed, since she held a different perception of the French-Canadian streamer, much like others in the streaming industry. She continued prodding Sykkuno for a bit:

"I'm intimidating because I cuss?"

This led to some more friendly banter, which was quite entertaining for viewers watching the stream, as Sykkuno continued:

"You did threaten to beat me with a stick. That... That was a thing."

xQc and Sykkuno have grown to share a dynamic that many in the streaming industry love to watch. The unusual duo have shared some very entertaining moments while streaming GTA RP together, and Sykkuno has even mentioned that he believes xQc is one of the best streamers on Twitch as of now.

