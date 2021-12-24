"Thank you so much": ImperialHal stunned after discovering $10,000 donation from Trainwreck

Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen was pleasantly surprised when he discovered that Tyler "Trainwreck" Niknam had donated $10,000 to him.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, ImperialHal was playing Apex Legends with a few other regulars of his streams when there was a sudden change of expression on his face. This was because he noticed a massive donation that happened to come straight from renowned streamer Trainwreck.

Awestruck by this benevolent gesture, ImperialHal found himself lost for words. After visibly struggling through a few moments of silence, he managed to say:

"Thank you so much. Holy s**t!"

ImperialHal in disbelief upon receiving a generous donation from Trainwreck

ImperialHal was going about his usual business playing Apex Legends on his stream when he was surprised by Trainwreck's donation of $10,000.

Despite the fact that he is a renowned player and streamer himself, and receives a lot of donation and fan love, Trainwreck's donation was a big deal for ImperialHal. Not only was the amount very exorbitant, but the out-of-the-blue occurrence of the gesture had him stumped.

He said:

"Wait what? Train!"

He paused again, trying to find the right words to express his gratitude. He wasn't sure why Trainwreck had donated such a large amount to him. ImperialHal reflected in amazement:

"Why? He just donated 10 grand."

ImperialHal is signed to the esports group Team SoloMid (TSM) FTX. He has been part of the group's Apex Legends squad for over two-and-a-half years. Before that, he made a name for himself by playing H1Z1 tournaments as a player from Cloud9 Esports before moving on to Fortnite and, finally, to Apex Legends which released in February 2019.

The incident occurred when ImperialHal was streaming Apex along with some of his teammates from TSM - Christian "Nokokopuffs" Feliciano and Mac "Albralelie" Beckwith. When Nokokopuffs heard what had happened over their Discord call, he said:

"That's actually pretty absurd."

It was a very unusual but welcome donation as far as ImperialHal is concerned, and he made sure Trainwreck knew that he was grateful for it.

