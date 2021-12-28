Aris comically flip-flops on banning Twitch viewer until chat mod steps in: “Don’t ever show up”

Aris "Aris" Bakhtanians was back doing what he does best when he banned a viewer from his chat. However, he flip-flopped a bit this time before finally deciding to go through with the act.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, Aris was playing Call of Duty: Warzone when he saw a viewer say something in the chat that he wasn't a fan of. It didn't take much time for him to decide that he would ban the user. However, he reconsidered his decision a few times before finally telling the viewer:

"Don't ever show up around here again."

Aris' chat mod "nopants" steps in when streamer is unable to find viewer he wants to ban

Aris carried on his habit of banning viewers from his chat for really odd reasons. His latest victim suffered the streamers' wrath the most when they were given hope a couple of times before finally getting banned.

Aris saw the viewer say something that he did not enjoy. Hence, he decided that he was going to suspend them. The Twitch star made sure to note that he empathized with the viewer before pulling the trigger.

He expressed that he understood how the viewer might not have known the repercussions of his words. He told them:

"You probably didn't know that would get you banned. But what difference does that make to me?

Aris then went on to mock the viewer by saying:

"Sorry, officer, I didn't know that I was speaking. Well, alright, tell it to the judge. In hell. Front row seats. Here's your ticket. I got a plus one. You could take a h**ie."

However, Aris wasn't firm on his decision to ban the viewer yet, contemplating if he should do it for a long time. He even changed his mind a couple of times, thus giving the viewer some hope.

The content creator toyed with the viewer's emotions when he said he'll just time them out for a short while rather than banning them. He told the viewer:

"The only reason I'm unbanning you is because I'm not unbanning the other guy. Can somebody give that guy a million seconds? Hey, give that guy like two million."

That didn't last long, as Aris backtracked to his original decision in a matter of a few seconds. He said:

"You know what? F**k you! I'm just going to ban you again. I changed my mind."

By the time the broadcaster arrived at his final call, he had lost the viewer's name. This was when his trustworthy chat moderator "nopants" stepped in. He found the viewer and enforced a 1.2 million seconds timeout. Aris confirmed that when he said:

"Damn, nopants did remember you. He got you. 1.2 million seconds."

A clip of Aris' hilarious flip-flop hit the LivestreamFails subreddit, where fans had their say.

One Redditor even went as far as to calculate the amount of time the viewer would not be able to interact with Aris via his chat. It was a hilarious episode, and hopefully, Aris's chat will be more careful during his streams.

