“Everytime I see your thumbnails...”: Mizkif tells Pokimane why his mom doesn’t like to watch his videos anymore 

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo revealed to fellow streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys that his mom doesn't watch his videos anymore.

During a recent "Just Chatting" livestream on Twitch, Pokimane was having dinner with Mizkif and a few other friends. During a converation, he told her that his mom doesn't like to watch his videos.

When questioned as to why that's the case, Mizkif said that the reason she gave was about her disliking his thumbnails. He told Pokimane:

"She's also like.. did you lose all your friends? Cause everytime I see your thumbnails or your titles it says 'I lost' or 'we're not friends anymore..'"

Mizkifs opens up about his mother's strong opinions regarding his videos

Mizkif told Pokimane about how his mother doesn't hold back on her words to him. He informed Pokimane that his mom does not like watching his videos anymore and has some really strong opinions about his thumbnails and titles.

Over dinner, he revealed that his mom thinks that the YouTube thumbnails he uses are a disgrace. Mizkif talked about a funny exchange between his mother and him, saying:

"She says my YouTube thumbnails are a disgrace. And I'm like.. what about your daughter."

Mizkif also talked about how his mom had strong opinions about his thumbnails. He revealed a harsher comment that his mom had made about them and said:

"And she says like.. my YouTube thumbnails are bad, she doesn't like to watch my videos anymore because she feels like I run a prostitute ring."

Pokimane couldn't really believe what she was hearing and asked Mizkif:

"Verbatim?"

Mizkif confirmed that he was indeed quoting directly from his mom.

Fans react to Mizkif's reveal about how his content is received by his mom

A clip of the incident soon hit the LivestreamFails subreddit page. Redditors held their own discussions about the topic in question.

Some fans felt Mizkif's mom had a valid point when she denounced her son's thumbnails and clickbait titles. They sided with the streamer's mom and some even went as far as to call his thumbnails "degenerate."

This ensued a debate in the comments section of the post. Fans of the streamer soon came to defend him. People noted that it is not his fault that he uses thumbnails and titles that act as clickbait as YouTube is moving in that direction already.

A few others just leaned into the banter and made fun of Mizkif and his plight as they talked about how he would use this to title future videos.

Needless to say, this has sparked a debate about the direction YouTube has been moving in for the past few years with creators emphasizing on the importance of thumbnails and titles more than ever.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan