“Is his neck okay?”: Esfand hilariously scares HAchubby during her first experience watching American football

During a recent Just Chatting stream, Twitch streamer Sukhbeer “Esfand” Brar hilariously trolled HAchubby when the two were watching American football together.

HAchubby is from South Korea and is currently visiting Esfand for a period of three months. Esfand showed HAchubby a specific Miami Dolphins clip in which former player Bobby McCain receives a brutal tackle.

HAchubby was obviously distressed when she saw the clip and was worried for the player’s safety. The situation was made worse by Esfand’s hilarious jokes about the clip.

Esfand scares HAchubby while watching American football clip featuring Bobby McCain

Bobby McCain played for the Miami Dolphins from 2015 to 2020. He is currently under contract with the Washington Football team after being released by the Dolphins in May 2021. Esfand decided to watch random American football clips with HAchubby after introducing her to his chat.

HAchubby revealed that she planned to stay with Esfand for three months, and Esfand claimed that the two were going to collaborate for multiple streams. He initially played a couple of random clips before stumbling on the specific Dolphins video in which McCain received a rough tackle. HAchubby was immediately distressed when she saw the clip, and wanted to know if anybody “won”:

“Nobody won, no. Yeah, they had to go back.”

HAchubby was internalizing the clip when Esfand joked that she could become an American football coach:

“You should be an American football coach. You think you can do it?”

The streamer claimed that she would have to learn the sport before she could take up such a job. However, HAchubby was more concerned about Bobby McCain’s neck:

“If I learned, yeah. Oh my god is his neck okay?”

As one would expect, Esfand used the opportunity to joke around further:

“He died. No, I am just kidding. He is a strong man.”

Esfand then went on to explain various rules about American football to HAchubby, and revealed that he used to play football in the past. HAchubby eventually lost interest as the two streamers continued with the Just Chatting livestream.

The two creators will likely host multiple collaborations in the near future. Needless to say, their fans are delighted at the news.

Edited by Siddharth Satish