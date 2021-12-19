“Is this English?”: HAchubby’s student asks a valid question upon listening to a clip of xQc ranting 

The Korean streamer, Hachubby, was streaming on Twitch with three of her students listening to a clip of xQc. The students were seen writing down the words that xQc went on rambling rapidly. Most of the words he said sounded like gibberish, which Hachubby's students were desperately trying to write down on a notepad.

The Korean streamer and social media personality has previously streamed events like her friend's wedding and interviews with people on her stream. She joined Twitch in 2018 and was established to be one of the most watched female streamer with over 310k subscribers. She has shrugged off competition from some notable female streamers. She has also earned more than 214,000 subscribers for her HAchubby TV YouTube channel.

"Is this English?" Hachubby's student asks on listening to a clip of xQc as he goes on ranting rapidly

The 32 year old Korean streamer was seen reacting to a clip of xQc ranting random words while her students were noting them down.

xQc was heard saying random words like:

"Drums, gaming guitar controllers, six consoles, ten computers, bunch of f*****g wires, soundpads, speakers, antenna, sattelites,dog,dog-cam, cat-cam, cat tree, and a bunch of dog-s**t dude."

This came from a 2-year-old clip of xQc, when he ranted random words on his stream, but all of this had a meaning. He was explaining to his audience how streamers who don't find streaming fun and focus on making their stream higher quality rather than enjoyable.

Hachubby's students were writing down something on a piece of paper when one of them suddenly stopped and looked up in confusion as to what xQc was going on about.

"IS this English?" asked Hachubby's student

"Computer" says another student.

Here's what viewers and Reddit users had to say about the video:

This clip of xQc has been around for a very long time and is very famous among his fans. People even made edits and harmonized versions of xQc's rant.

Hachubby and her students had the same funny experience, though they were confused about what he was talking about. Both Hachubby and her fans had a good laugh.

