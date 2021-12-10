"This is Mizkif's diary": HAchubby roasts Mizkif after checking LSF subreddit during Twitch stream

Korean IRL streamer HAchubby took a gander at the Livestream Fail subreddit, leading her to have an "eureka" moment that she eagerly shared with her viewers.

She was live streaming at the time she made the discovery, seeing endless amounts of posts revolving around Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo. This led her to describe the subreddit as "Mizkif's diary," which her viewers found hilarious.

HAchubby counts the number of posts related to Mizkif on the front page of LSF

During her latest stream, HAchubby was seated in her at-home streaming set up and was scrolling through the Livestream Fail subreddit, reacting to different clips with her viewers.

After watching a clip involving Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo, Steven Kenneth "Destiny" Bonnell II and Melina Goransson, she closed the tab and peeked at the front page of Livestream Fail.

A sudden realization hit her and she gasped out loud, pausing before saying the following:

"Oh my god, dude. This is actually Mizkif's diary."

HAchubby began scrolling down, counting all the posts she could see that were related to Rinaudo. In the end, she found 10 without having to scroll too far down the subreddit.

When the clip of HAchubby's discovery was posted to the aforementioned subreddit, many users agreed, but in their own different ways. Several said that Mizkif's viewers essentially have a majority hold of the place, which is why his clips would get upvoted the most.

Others brought up how his latest stream was extremely popular due to the amount of people it featured, as not only was Mizkif visited by Destiny and Melina, but he had a bizarre Discord call with Adin Ross, Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris, and several other streamers. This led to Mizkif taking over the subreddit temporarily.

Regardless, the consensus seemed to be in agreement with HAchubby. The IRL streamer is friends with Mizkif and had gone out with him and Natalia "Alinity Divine" Mogollon when she visited Austin, Texas earlier this year.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod