"Oh f***": Destiny loses to Mizkif's incriminating question on lie detector test

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo has dug a deep hole for Steven Kenneth "Destiny" Bonnell II after the latter was unable to clear a lie detector test from a question Mizkif had asked him.

Destiny and his girlfriend Melina Goransson visited Mizkif's house, just as users of Livestream Fail had predicted after what Natalia "Alinity Divine" Mogollon had said on her stream earlier that day.

Mizkif @REALMizkif



twitch.tv/mizkif LIVE BTW DOING A 10K SHOPPING SPREE FOR FRIENDS RN BTW LIVE BTW LATE BTW DESTINY IS COMING OVER BTW SHOULDNT SAY THAT ON A SPONSORED TWEET LIVE BTW DOING A 10K SHOPPING SPREE FOR FRIENDS RN BTW LIVE BTW LATE BTW DESTINY IS COMING OVER BTW SHOULDNT SAY THAT ON A SPONSORED TWEET twitch.tv/mizkif

Mizkif apologizes to BruceDropEmOff after Destiny's lie detector fail

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo had invited Steven Kenneth "Destiny" Bonnell II and Melina Goransson over to his house, where the three engaged in a variety of fun activities for Rinaudo's viewers.

One activity happened to be a lie detector test. As they scrolled through the Twitch chat for questions, both Destiny and Mizkif saw one that viewers were desperate to know the answer to. Mizkif seemed hesitant, but Destiny was looking forward to it:

"Let's do it. Let's find out once and for all. Let's settle this question, let's go ahead."

Mizkif, with the slightest ounce of hesitation, proceeded to ask the pressing question that everyone wanted to get over with:

"Destiny, do you love black people?"

Bonnell then responded that he "loved black people," and Rinaudo pressed the start button. They waited for a few seconds, until Destiny began to yell in pain and retract his hand from the lie detector device, meaning that he had failed.

Mizkif jumped from his seat and ran across the room, while Melina soundlessly laughed in the background at what had just happened. Destiny then said,

"(HasanAbi) was right about me."

To which Melina responded while doing her best Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker impression,

"What a weasly little liar dude!"

As they discussed the aftermath of the toy's test, which is not an indication of real life thoughts and beliefs, Mizkif silently whispered a "sorry, Bruce" to the camera, intended for his friend Bruce "BruceDropEmOff," who had poked his head into the room after the result was out.

The origin of the question comes from a debate Destiny had with conservative right-wing internet personality Jesse Lee Peterson, back in 2019. He was asked the question by Peterson, who seemingly wanted a "yes or no" answer from him.

What seemed to be the most horrifying part of this entire segment for Destiny was that he did not expect the device to shock him.

Also Read Article Continues below

He then jokingly said that he was an "edgy internet kid," to which Mizkif responded that he grew up playing Wizard101 and Minecraft. Rinaudo later jested that he would be up for the next 48 hours deleting clips of the moment.

Edited by Siddharth Satish