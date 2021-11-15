"Streamer communities are very cliquey": Destiny reveals why Ludwig doesn't "like" him

Steven Kenneth "Destiny" Bonnell II revealed why he thinks fellow streamer Ludwig Ahgren doesn't get along with him.

The political commentator and variety streamer stated that he has had arguments or "drama" with people close to Ludwig, which is supposedly why there is discord between the two. However, users of Reddit's LivestreamFail felt otherwise.

Destiny suggests discord with QTCinderella and others is why Ludwig and he aren't on good terms

During a recent stream, Steven Kenneth "Destiny" Bonnell II revealed why he thinks Ludwig doesn't "like" him.

Bringing up several other streamers in the community, he said:

"If you want to know why Ludwig doesn't like me, it's because QT(Cinderella) hates me because her friends hate me and then it's because Hasan(Abi) hates me and Ludwig is like a f***ing, brown-noser or whatever.

For context, Blaire "QTCinderella" is Ludwig's girlfriend. Destiny continued,

"That's literally the only thing. We've never had like, a negative interaction before, other than that, so he's just a f***ing loser. Streaming communities are very very very cliquey, that's it."

When the clip hit LivestreamFail, many brought up Destiny's past behavior as a possible reason.

The statement came after Ludwig Ahgren, on his stream, claimed that Destiny's girlfriend, Melina Goransson, had appeared at a Super Smash Bros tournament in order to find people to "get together" with.

However, it turned out that the speed-dating event was set up by another streamer named Kiana "Kyootbot". She enlisted Melina for the event and attempted to recruit more people by dropping her name.

Ludwig drew flack for his hasty portrayal of Destiny and Melina's character.

Later, when Destiny was asked if he would reach out to Ludwig Ahgren and his girlfriend Blaire "QTCinderella" to solve the tension between them, he said the following:

"I can never squash the beef with QT(Cinderella) because I legitimately hate Kaceytron. I super hate her. But Kacey(tron) and (Justa)Minx are super embedded with that group of friends so I'm always - and then Hasan(Abi) too, right. Like Hasan and Kacey f***ing hate the f*** out of me and then, by extension, Melina, so. I will always be cut off - which is fine, I don't - I do my own thing anyway."

Returning to the question regarding "squashing the beef," he said:

"But there isn't like, squashing that beef or whatever. I don't have beef with Ludwig, I don't have any problem with Ludwig. I think he's a... funny guy, I guess? I don't even see his clips on LSF that much."

With how the situation is looking right now, viewers have assumed that the two will not be able to make amends, especially after the misunderstanding that just occurred.

