“It’s all scripted”: Esfand gives good advice as Mizkif and friends drink on Twitch stream

During a recent live stream, Sukhbeer “EsfandTV” Brar, Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo, Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris along with some other popular streamers decided to have a drinking session.

Recently, several members of the OTK network planned to celebrate a “Friendsgiving” party. This included Mizkif and Esfand along with other popular creators such as Justaminx, Malena Tudi, and Jesus “Cyr” Cortez.

During the live stream, Cyr and Mizkif, along with Sodapoppin, hilariously let their friends know that they wanted to take shots. Esfand joked that Cyr was peer-pressuring his friends into drinking and said that the whole exchange was scripted.

OTK @OTKnetwork Your 2 drunk uncles at every family gathering that never stop talking about the glory days Your 2 drunk uncles at every family gathering that never stop talking about the glory days https://t.co/UNr0lEwJMK

Esfand accuses Cyr of peer-pressuring Mizkif and Sodapoppin into drinking

While Esfand claimed that Cyr was peer-pressuring his friends, all of the streamers clearly appeared excited about the prospect of drinking. Cyr initially asked his friends if they wanted to take shots:

“We will take a shot now. Can we have shots?”

Both Mizkif and Sodapoppin began rounding up other streamers in the room and apparently wanted everyone to take shots. Esfand then decided to turn to the Twitch audience and claimed that the whole exchange was scripted:

“This is a joke. You shouldn’t peer-pressure your friends into drinking. This is all a bit. It’s all scripted.”

However, Cyr had made up his mind to get drunk by then, and claimed that there wasn’t a problem as there were enough shots for everyone:

“Yes, but they have shots. It’s all good.”

Needless to say, both Sodapoppin and Mizkif were excited by the prospect of drinking with the stream leading to some truly hilarious moments. Eventually, Justaminx decided to lie down on the floor and asked Malena Tudi to pour alcohol into her mouth.

Esfand seemed to be concerned about Justaminx, claiming that Minx was under medication and had been told by her doctor not to consume any alcohol.

minx @JustaMinx reddit.com/r/LivestreamFa…



LSF IS WILD. i was begging for a shot for the past half hour and they try blame malena 😭

ME TAKING OXY HAS BEEN A BIT FOR THE PAST TWO DAYS LSF IS WILD. i was begging for a shot for the past half hour and they try blame malena 😭ME TAKING OXY HAS BEEN A BIT FOR THE PAST TWO DAYS reddit.com/r/LivestreamFa…LSF IS WILD. i was begging for a shot for the past half hour and they try blame malena 😭ME TAKING OXY HAS BEEN A BIT FOR THE PAST TWO DAYS

ALSO READ Article Continues below

She was eventually stopped by Mizkif from drinking any more, and later claimed on Twitter that she was the one who implored Malena to give her alcohol.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by Atul S