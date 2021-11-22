"You, boy": Sodapoppin and Mizkif struggle to get through a skit as they hold back laughter

Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris and Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo unintentionally created a hilarious moment during a reimagining of a classic Christmas play, tailored to their audience.

The OTK (One True King Network) founders were part of a production featuring fellow network members, which was essentially a comedy skit that was loosely based on A Christmas Carol. The play featured Sodapoppin, Mizkif, Esfand, Zack "Asmongold," and others.

Mizkif, Sodapoppin, and the OTK gang present their re-imagining of 'A Christmas Carol'

For OTK Network's recent Thanksgiving-Christmas stream titled "Friendsgiving," the group had a bunch of activities and games lined up for the stream.

One of the activities was a special play that everyone performed in, which was very loosely based off of the classic Christmas skit A Christmas Carol. Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo played the role of Scrooge, the main character of the play.

Near the end of the play, when Scrooge began to change his attitude and demeanor to be more positive and generous, Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris was supposed to approach him and have a conversation with Mizkif regarding buying "gifted subs."

However, Sodapoppin was already on the verge of laughing. A single line from Mizkif, where he attempts to get his attention by exclaiming "You boy," sent him into a fit of uncontrollable giggling for almost half a minute. Mizkif, who was also spotted struggling not to break character, attempted to push the play onward, reciting the next line in his Scrooge voice:

"What day is it?"

Sodapoppin immediately began to walk away, finding it harder and harder to control his laughter. Eventually, he managed to get his single line out, prompting the rest of the play to continue.

At the end of the skit, it was revealed that one of the masked characters was played by Tectone, a popular Genshin Impact content creator. Mizkif, one of the OTK founders, announced that Tectone was officially inducted into the OTK Network.

Viewers found the entire situation hilarious, spamming the chat with emotes. The entire play seemed to be put together very haphazardly and last-minute, which seemed to add to its charm. All of the actors were holding their scripts in hand throughout the play and cracked up periodically.

However, this was the very aspect that drove up the hilarity of the entire skit, as OTK managed to pull it off through their improvised lines and bizarre dialog. The play's plot was altered to fit Twitch audiences and sprinkled with OTK references which made it a huge success.

