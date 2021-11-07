“Put me down”: Mizkif jokingly threatens to drop Alinity as she sits on his shoulders

During a recent live stream, Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo shared a hilarious moment with fellow content creator Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon.

Mizkif was helping Alinity decorate a Christmas tree in his room. Alinity decided to sit on his shoulders to reach the top of the tree.

However, Mizkif decided to make the most of the situation in typical fashion and threatened to drop Alinity to the floor. He took her for a ride around the room as a joke before finally deciding to put her down.

Mizkif threatens to throw Alinity off his shoulders while helping her decorate Christmas tree

Alinity and Mizkif have in recent months developed a close friendship. This was on full display during the recent live stream as the two decided to decorate a Christmas tree in Mizkif’s room. To reach the top, Alinity chose to sit on Mizkif’s shoulders.

However, she soon regretted her decision as Mizkif took her on a ride around the tree. He waited for Alinity to fix the decoration on the top and then simply refused to put her down:

“No. I have been waiting for this moment. Alright chat, let’s go through Livestream Fails.”

Of course, the two were simply playing around as Alinity continued to protest and asked Mizkif to put her down multiple times. However, as seen in the video, Mizkif addressed put on his earphones and addressed his chat with Alinity still on his shoulders. He joked about “going through” the LivestreamFail subreddit before finally deciding to put Alinity down.

Mizkif recently had a break-up with long-time girlfriend and fellow creator Maya Higa in September 2021. He took a short hiatus from streaming before making his return towards the beginning of October. The streamer had initially claimed that making his return to Twitch had proved “scary” for him after the break-up.

During recent streams, however, Mizkif has looked at his best and regularly collaborates with other creators such as Thomas “Sykkuno,” Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Imane “Pokimane” Anys, and of course Alinity.

He also recently took part in a Twitch Rivals Minecraft tournament and has been hosting regular streams on Twitch over the past few weeks.

