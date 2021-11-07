From Mizkif to Sodapoppin: Why are so many streamers moving to Texas?

Streaming is something that can be done from anywhere in the world. However, recently, there has been an upsurge of streamers moving to Texas. While earlier, streamers lived predominantly in places like Los Angeles, Texas is the place to be for streamers now.

From Mizkif to Sodapoppin and xQc, many prominent streamers have started shifting bases to Texas. There are several reasons for the same as well.

Not just streamers, many big companies have also started trying to shift bases to Texas from other places.

Many streamers have started moving to Texas

A lot of streamers have started shifting to Texas in place of other places like Los Angeles. The primary reason behind this is that Texas has no state income tax. The no state income tax rule allows streamers to save a lot of money, amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Furthermore, the cost of living is also a lot less than in other big cities such as Los Angeles. Streamers can save a lot of money living in Texas due to the low cost of living coupled with the no state income tax policy. Now, of course, streamers still have to pay federal taxes. However, the overall cost of living amounts to a lot less in Texas.

Popular streamer Mizkif had even considered shifting to Los Angeles due to his work since streamers he often collaborates with, such as Pokimane, live in Los Angeles. However, LA is very expensive, thereby making it difficult for Mizkif to buy a house there. Naturally, the One True King streamer finally decided against moving out of Texas.

Streaming is a career that can take some time to take off due to the amount of hard work that streamers have to put in to make their streams work. Naturally, living in a place like Texas makes more sense for streamers from a cost perspective since they can focus on their streams instead of struggling to make ends meet.

