"City life just sucks": xQc reveals he might move back to Texas from Los Angeles soon

Felix "xQc" Lengyel had been hyping up his move to the big city of Los Angeles for quite a few weeks. Naturally, it came as a shock to his fans when he revealed in a recent stream that he did not want to make the switch any longer, and would travel back to Texas after his mysterious project in Los Angeles is complete.

The streamer does not seem to be a big fan of cities, and is now looking forward to living in Texas again.

xQc reveals he is working on a show after expressing his desire to move back to Texas

The streamer had announced earlier that he was considering moving to Los Angeles since it would make work a lot easier for him. A lot of big streamers live in Los Angeles, thereby making collaborations much easier. However, xQc does not seem to be a big fan of city life, blatantly stating that it "sucks."

The former Overwatch pro revealed that he has been working on several projects in Los Angeles, but did not disclose any details about the same. It was his belief that moving to Los Angeles would make working on those projects easier for him. However, he has had a hard time adjusting to the city life and stated that he would be going back as soon as he has wrapped up those projects.

"There’s some stuff obviously I’m working on here, and being here is making it way easier. I’m not going to spoil it, but I’m working on a show, and that’s going to be dank, and it really helps that I’m here. That was one of the reasons why I wanted to move here for a bit. But I realize now that city life is just really trash. City life just sucks. I thought that I knew that from when I played in the Overwatch League, but it’s just not for me."

xQc @xQc MY @Airbnb IS STACKED WITH SPIDERS, BUGS, WEBS EVERYWHERE, SMELLS LIKE DEATH, INTERNET CUTS OUT, SHEETS FULL OF HAIRS AND DISGUSTING STAINS. CRUMBS ON THE GROUND AND GREASE IN THE KITCHEN LMFAOOO. IM OUT MY @Airbnb IS STACKED WITH SPIDERS, BUGS, WEBS EVERYWHERE, SMELLS LIKE DEATH, INTERNET CUTS OUT, SHEETS FULL OF HAIRS AND DISGUSTING STAINS. CRUMBS ON THE GROUND AND GREASE IN THE KITCHEN LMFAOOO. IM OUT

xQc had previously been very excited about moving to Los Angeles. Now he claims that the vibe of city life is very unsettling for him, since it is something he is not used to. The streamer explained that everyone is always very "juiced up", which makes him feel like he is living in a "fabrication" all the time.

Although he has not mentioned the date for his move yet, it is clear that he will head back to Texas soon, right after the completion of his mysterious project.

