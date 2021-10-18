xQc's first stream from LA was cut short, leaving fans bewildered

Felix "xQc" Lengyel’s first Twitch stream in LA didn't go as planned, when his stream was cut off abruptly due to a few mishaps.

After changing homes a few times, xQc finally made his way to Los Angeles. The former Overwatch pro made the switch to be closer to friends and to focus on bigger projects.

However, his first day in California's sprawling city didn't go as well as he would have liked. His Twitch stream was just shy of two hours when it came to a sudden end, leaving scores of fans on tenterhooks.

xQc @xQc OF COURSE, IT WOULDNT BE A TYPICAL LOCATION MOVE IF THE INTERNET DIDNT GO OUT ON THE FIRST DAY. I'LL BE BACK IN THE MORNING, THANKS FOR TUNING IN REGARDLESS ❤ SEE YOU GUYS THEN 👋 OF COURSE, IT WOULDNT BE A TYPICAL LOCATION MOVE IF THE INTERNET DIDNT GO OUT ON THE FIRST DAY. I'LL BE BACK IN THE MORNING, THANKS FOR TUNING IN REGARDLESS ❤ SEE YOU GUYS THEN 👋

The variety streamer took to Twitter to explain why, stating:

“It wouldn’t be a typical location move if the internet didn’t go out on the first day.”

Naturally, streamers try to get the best internet connection that money can buy to keep up with their shenanigans. While some pay a top dollar to have direct lines installed in their homes, others have to rely on internet service providers.

xQc has just moved to LA after a few treacherous encounters with Twitch stalkers, so it's safe to say that such technical errors won't come as a huge surprise until he's comfortably settled.

xQc to collaborate more following conclusion of Sh*tcamp and move to LA

The variety streamer made the most of Sh*tcamp, which saw some of the finest streamers from the purple platform get together to create mind-bending content for their audiences.

So much so that xQc revealed how he would collaborate more often and also laid out the idea of a potential move to LA.

He revealed how LA is a land of opportunities and the energy of the city drives him to create better content.

The traffic, however, will be a massive downside as it gets on his nerves. However, it's safe to say that viewers might witness xQc teaming up with HasanAbi, QTCinderella, Ludwig, Myth, Sodapoppin and several others in the coming months.

Twitch leak slates xQc as one of the most profitable streamers on the platform

The leak was responsible for revealing sensitive information, including streamers' account details, passwords and even their earnings in the last two years.

xQc's revenue from the platform runs in eight figures, with no other streamer even close to that mark.

The "juicer" made an upwards of $750K in September alone, which is miles ahead of what any other streamer made from the purple platform.

It's safe to say that xQc is the biggest streamer on the internet right now, and hasn't slowed down despite not streaming GTA RP as regularly like he used to.

Edited by Sabine Algur