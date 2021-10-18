"It's hard to navigate": Even xQc thinks the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 UI is awful

Epic Games tossed a lot of changes towards Fortnite as Season 8 of Chapter 2 developed. One slight feature seems to be worse off, however, as players from all skill levels are complaining about the UI's difficulty.

Navigating through the menu is proving to be a challenge for those who have been cruising through Fortnite matches for years. Apparently, trying to load into a queue requires a lot of exploring and awareness to select the right option.

Fortnite streamer xQc reveals his dislike of the new UI system in Season 8

xQc is quite a popular Fortnite fan due to his streams and success as a gamer. A video leaked by data miner Hypex showcased the streamer's issues with the UI in Fortnite's Season 8.

HYPEX @HYPEX The new discover menu is not good.. It's too clustered and the horizontal scroll is just not it. I get that it's new and Epic are collecting opinions, I just hope it gets improved fast. Here's even xqc's opinion as someone who plays the game occasionally: The new discover menu is not good.. It's too clustered and the horizontal scroll is just not it. I get that it's new and Epic are collecting opinions, I just hope it gets improved fast. Here's even xqc's opinion as someone who plays the game occasionally: https://t.co/HLhxhpaOfO

It seems like xQc is speaking for all veteran players by saying that Fortnite is trying to dumb down the UI menu, but in a way that makes it more complicated. Fortnite veterans are used to such a specific menu that introducing the slightest amount of changes leads to UI grievances and issues.

The added queue types and scrolling function make the match finding process a nightmare. While it may look nice according to many Fortnite fans, it's not easy to use by any means.

Stitchthepenguin @StitchTaPenguin Please for the love of god @FortniteGame remove the new ui for selecting game modes and bring back the old one the new one is has too much going on !!! Please for the love of god @FortniteGame remove the new ui for selecting game modes and bring back the old one the new one is has too much going on !!!

Also Read

Many feel overwhelmed with the new UI options and functions, and want to have them removed from the main part of the game. Epic Games may have overextended themselves by trying to be too flashy. They seem to have created more problems with the introduction of the new UI.

The purpose of changing facets like the User Interface is to make life for the players easier and less stressful. In this case, the updated UI has done the opposite, making the Fortnite in-game menus much more challenging to delve through and ultimately hurting Epic Games by giving players a reason to turn away.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul