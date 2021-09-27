Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 early patch notes (18.10): Map changes, new cosmetics, new weapons, and more

Although the first major update does not come out until a couple of hours from now, a few Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 early patch notes (18.10) can be discussed with certainty.

Given that some of this information has been showcased by Epic games themselves, while the rest are from well-known leakers, players can be rest assured that good things are coming to the game soon.

Shiina @ShiinaBR The update should drop tomorrow!! What new content are you hoping for?



I literally have no idea what we're going to get, but it looks like a pretty big update. 😳 The update should drop tomorrow!! What new content are you hoping for?



I literally have no idea what we're going to get, but it looks like a pretty big update. 😳

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (18.10) will be one of the largest updates ever seen

1) Map changes: Damaged Steamy Stacks, Corruption Spread, and more

Epic Games themselves teased a damaged location in their War Effort trailer. Knowing how the developers operate, players can expect Steamy Stacks to take a beating sometime at the start, during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (18.10), or towards the end of the update's lifeline.

HYPEX @HYPEX Steamy Stacks might change next update, they showed this version of it in the "War Effort" video that was uploaded 10 minutes ago! Steamy Stacks might change next update, they showed this version of it in the "War Effort" video that was uploaded 10 minutes ago! https://t.co/Ov399MYHvY

In addition to Steamy Stacks being damaged, thanks to the Cubes, Corruption has begun to spread at an unfathomable rate. Given the number of Cubes that are present on the island, this process will only intensify following Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (18.10) update.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Cubes have started to spread the corruption 👀 (via @ImEntoYT The Cubes have started to spread the corruption 👀 (via @ImEntoYT) https://t.co/e0TuqFO7gT

2) New cosmetics - Fortnitemares and Monopoly

According to numerous leakers, new cosmetics should be coming into the game following the Fortnitemares event. The event itself should begin sometime during the next month.

However, since the exact date of the event is unknown and with two major content updates due in October, it's anyone's guess for when Epic Games will announce the same.

HYPEX @HYPEX Looks like Fortnitemares is not gonna be just cosmetics, Epic are working on gameplay stuff/items for it, I have no idea what they got exactly but there's some stuff that I'll tweet later when I'm certain about it!



What are your hopes/predictions? 👀 Looks like Fortnitemares is not gonna be just cosmetics, Epic are working on gameplay stuff/items for it, I have no idea what they got exactly but there's some stuff that I'll tweet later when I'm certain about it!



What are your hopes/predictions? 👀 https://t.co/z8RB3tWCoO

In addition to the Fortnitemares-themed skins, the Monopoly collaboration will also be taking place following the update; or so leakers seem to think. A LTM is also due; however, at the moment there is no information regarding the same.

Shiina @ShiinaBR That Monopoly stuff yesterday was honestly so weird. Aside from the pretty weird collab itself, they just decrypted it and NOTHING else happened.



No content creators seem to have gotten the items, no announcements, nothing.



Maybe we'll actually get a Monopoly mode in v18.10..? That Monopoly stuff yesterday was honestly so weird. Aside from the pretty weird collab itself, they just decrypted it and NOTHING else happened.



No content creators seem to have gotten the items, no announcements, nothing.



Maybe we'll actually get a Monopoly mode in v18.10..?

3) New weapons - Combat AR, Dual Fiend Hunter Crossbows, and more

Although there are a lot of weapons that can be released following the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 update (18.10), there is no assurance that any of them will be making it to the game just yet.

As of now, the only confirmed weapon that will be coming to the game soon following the update will be either the Shockwave Launcher or the Rift-To-Go. As of now, the Shockwave Launcher seems to be the winning candidate.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Based on the current state of funding, the Shockwave Launcher will be the next item to be unvaulted! 🔥



Do you like this or would you rather have the Rift-To-Go back? 🤔 Based on the current state of funding, the Shockwave Launcher will be the next item to be unvaulted! 🔥



Do you like this or would you rather have the Rift-To-Go back? 🤔 https://t.co/jmjlDIyI7t

4) Bug fixes

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey 🐛 Bugs set to be fixed in v18.10 🐛 Bugs set to be fixed in v18.10 https://t.co/CZooyHiasU

According to the Fotnite community's Trello board, a few bug fixes will be implemented following the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (18.10) update. Here is the list:

General Top Issues:

Unable to fire Motorboat missiles in Battle Royale/Creative after exiting Party Royale.

Scrolling in the Discover UI.

Battle Royale Top Issues:

Slower gliding when using Symbiote items and Launch Pad.

Weapons may sometimes disappear from Chests and Supply Drops.

Unable to fish while inside certain vehicles.

Reboot timer in HUD doesn't match reboot timer on Reboot Card.

Crash site slipstreams won't disable after hitting a certain storm circle phase.

Vehicles take heavy damage when colliding with Mothership wreckage.

Switch & Mobile Top Issues:

Also Read

Flashlight Weapon produces a black background.

Low resolution cosmetics in front-end Lobby, Item Shop, and Locker.

Changing any setting on Android during a match may cause the game to freeze.

Switch players are not being heard by other consoles in Game chat.

Note: This list does not include bugs that have a workaround Included.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan