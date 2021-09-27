Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 early patch notes (18.10): Map changes, new cosmetics, new weapons, and more

Although the first major update does not come out until a couple of hours from now, a few Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 early patch notes (18.10) can be discussed with certainty.
Given that some of this information has been showcased by Epic games themselves, while the rest are from well-known leakers, players can be rest assured that good things are coming to the game soon.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (18.10) will be one of the largest updates ever seen
1) Map changes: Damaged Steamy Stacks, Corruption Spread, and more
Epic Games themselves teased a damaged location in their War Effort trailer. Knowing how the developers operate, players can expect Steamy Stacks to take a beating sometime at the start, during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (18.10), or towards the end of the update's lifeline.
In addition to Steamy Stacks being damaged, thanks to the Cubes, Corruption has begun to spread at an unfathomable rate. Given the number of Cubes that are present on the island, this process will only intensify following Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (18.10) update.
2) New cosmetics - Fortnitemares and Monopoly
According to numerous leakers, new cosmetics should be coming into the game following the Fortnitemares event. The event itself should begin sometime during the next month.
However, since the exact date of the event is unknown and with two major content updates due in October, it's anyone's guess for when Epic Games will announce the same.
In addition to the Fortnitemares-themed skins, the Monopoly collaboration will also be taking place following the update; or so leakers seem to think. A LTM is also due; however, at the moment there is no information regarding the same.
3) New weapons - Combat AR, Dual Fiend Hunter Crossbows, and more
Although there are a lot of weapons that can be released following the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 update (18.10), there is no assurance that any of them will be making it to the game just yet.
As of now, the only confirmed weapon that will be coming to the game soon following the update will be either the Shockwave Launcher or the Rift-To-Go. As of now, the Shockwave Launcher seems to be the winning candidate.
4) Bug fixes
According to the Fotnite community's Trello board, a few bug fixes will be implemented following the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (18.10) update. Here is the list:
General Top Issues:
- Unable to fire Motorboat missiles in Battle Royale/Creative after exiting Party Royale.
- Scrolling in the Discover UI.
Battle Royale Top Issues:
- Slower gliding when using Symbiote items and Launch Pad.
- Weapons may sometimes disappear from Chests and Supply Drops.
- Unable to fish while inside certain vehicles.
- Reboot timer in HUD doesn't match reboot timer on Reboot Card.
- Crash site slipstreams won't disable after hitting a certain storm circle phase.
- Vehicles take heavy damage when colliding with Mothership wreckage.
Switch & Mobile Top Issues:
- Flashlight Weapon produces a black background.
- Low resolution cosmetics in front-end Lobby, Item Shop, and Locker.
- Changing any setting on Android during a match may cause the game to freeze.
- Switch players are not being heard by other consoles in Game chat.
Note: This list does not include bugs that have a workaround Included.