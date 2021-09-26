Fortnite Season 8 glitch lets players use unreleased skins in the game

Fortnite has rolled out a plethora of skins over the years that include crossovers with multiple brands, movies, and TV series. However, the game still has several skins that haven't been released yet, such as Madcap.

Interestingly, players in the community have discovered a glitch that lets them equip any skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. This also includes unreleased cosmetic items like the Madcap outfit.

Rare footage of the Madcap skin in the locker. 😳



I think Epic forgot about this skin.. :(





The guide below explains how to perform this glitch and use unreleased skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

How to use Madcap skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Players must own the Mystique outfit along with her Shapeshifter emote to perform this new Chapter 2 Season 8 glitch. The Marvel series outfit was available at Tier 80 of the Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass.

Mystique has shape shifting powers in Marvel comics, and Fortnite did a brilliant job by giving her similar abilities with the Shapeshifter emote.

Mystique skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Shapeshifter emote is exclusive to the Mystique outfit, and by using it, players can transition to the last enemy they eliminated. However, the effect usually lasts for just 60 seconds, or until one receives damage.

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, loopers can use the shapeshifting effect for the entire match. They first need to eliminate the player/skin they want to wear, and then use Mystique's Shapeshifter emote to copy it.

While wearing the desired outfit, players must enter a Sideways Anamoly. Once they leave the zone, the skin will remain equipped for the entire match.

Prominent Fortnite YouTuber GKI used the Madcap skin for a match via this glitch. The method was showcased in a recent video:

While players who own Mystique can have a lot of fun trying out their favorite unreleased skins, others who didn't level up the Battle Pass during the Marvel-themed season might be regretting their decision.

Other exciting glitches in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Bugs and glitches are quite common in games, and Fortnite is no exception. In Chapter 2 Season 8, the community has come across many glitches.

Surprisingly, the current map has some cracks which can be entered. However, doing this in public matches will lead to the player getting eliminated.

Cracks in the Fortnite Map (Image via OrangeGuy on YouTube/Epic Games)

All in all, it is undoubtedly fun to exploit bugs and glitches until and unless they start ruining the experience for others. Having said that, this skin glitch isn't malicious in any regard and is a must-try for everyone.

