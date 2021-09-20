Where is Madcap in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is turning out to be more exciting than ever, and it offers a bunch of interesting quests for players to complete. The season brought with it the return of punchcards, and currently, there are 16 punchcards in the game.

Each NPC's punchcard comes with its own set of quests and challenges to complete, and upon doing so, players receive rewards. Madcap is one of the NPCs appearing in the Battle Pass for Chapter 2 Season 8, and completing his punchcard questline will yield players XP and rewards. However, to do so, players must first find Madcap and speak with him.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Madcap's location and more on the Mushroom Master questline

Madcap can be found to the west of Corny Complex. He will be at the house with the water mill, right next to the river. The house is quite easy to spot, since it has a red roof and blue and yellow walls. As players approach the building, they will be able to see the NPC's speech bubble icon, which will indicate that Madcap is inside the building. Upon locating the character, players can speak with him to get the Mushroom Master questline.

However, players must remember that they won't be the only people in search of Madcap. Therefore, they must be well equipped with weapons and health supplies, in case they need to fight off other players.

Once players have located and spoken to Madcap in Fortnite Season 8, he will give them his punchcard questline. The Mushroom Master questline in Fortnite Season 8 requires players to complete five stages of players foraging mushrooms for Madcap.

Players will find mushrooms in abundance in the grassy regions of Weeping Woods. Typically, players can either consume or gather the mushrooms they find. However, it would be advisable to stick to gathering mushrooms for the Mushroom Master questline since it will come handy later on.

Completing Madcap's punchcard questline will yield players up to 80,000 XP as a reward, which can help them earn more Battle Stars. In fact, every NPC punchcard questline offers players lots of XP and rewards, so players should attempt to complete as many questlines as possible before the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

