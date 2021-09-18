Where to forage Mushrooms in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite players need to forage mushrooms in Chapter 2 Season 8 to complete the Madcap 'Mushroom Master' questline. Madcap is one of the newest non-playable characters in Fortnite, and players can expect to receive his bundle in the Item Shop soon.

By talking to Madcap, players can initiate the Mushroom Master questline. Similar to all the other Character Punchcard questlines in Fortnite, there are five Mushroom Master stages.

The second stage requires players to forage mushrooms, and here's a quick guide to doing so.

Forage mushrooms in Weeping Woods to complete Mushroom Master in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Madcap himself is a character with a mushroom head, and it comes as no surprise that his questline also contains challenges related to mushrooms.

Players can forage mushrooms in Weeping Woods. They have to travel alongside the river, and find two mushrooms near the shore.

Here is the location of the mushrooms in Weeping Woods:

Location of mushrooms in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

Players need to forage two mushrooms. Luckily, after reaching the location marked above, they won't have trouble finding the items as they are placed right next to each other.

Mushrooms in Weeping Woods (Image via Fortnite)

How to complete the Mushroom Master questline in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

As mentioned above, the Mushroom Master questline has five stages. Apart from searching for mushrooms, players must complete these challenges:

Destroy one Farming Tractor

Craft one weapon

Destroy two refrigerators

Consume an apple and a banana

The Mushroom Master questline can be activated after talking to the Madcap NPC on the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map. The character roams towards the east of Corny Crops. His patrol path is around a building next to the river on the eastern edge of the farm.

All in all, the latest Character Punchcards and Quests system is a great way for players to earn XP and Gold Bars in the new season. While many players have already leveled up their Battle Pass to reach the Carnage skin, others are currently struggling to understand the new mechanics.

