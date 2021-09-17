5 interesting secrets in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map

Fortnite is famous for adding in a few easter eggs with every map change they create. Some of those are harder to find than others, while some sit out in the open for players to notice.

Epic Games went the extra mile with Season 8 and its secrets by inserting a handful that a majority of players skipped over without noticing. Most of these secrets deal with the current season's storyline, and with the Imagined Order overthrowing the alien invaders, it's no surprise that Fortnite holds a couple of secrets revolving around the strange happenings in the aftermath.

To help players discover all of Fortnite Season 8's secrets, here are the top 5 that most people have overlooked.

Fortnite's Season 8 secrets most players have no idea about

One of the biggest secrets that Season 8 kept from Season 7 is the bunker hatches scattered across the map. As many players know, these hatches used to be the gateways to the IO bases hidden underground and the Zero Point. The four bunker hatches are still on the map, but they have been hidden relatively well behind the map's terrain.

These hatches could pave the way for Season 8's story and continue the Imagined Order's involvement. Next, check out Lazy Lake to find a couple of gnomes standing next to each other with some explosive items strewn about. The gnomes could subtly be making their way into Season 8 with a bang.

Other gnomes have been spotted in different named locations with the same gear around them, so something funky might happen soon.

Inside of Fortnite Radio directly east of Craggy Cliffs where a gnome sits atop a large antenna tower, there's a small secret that can easily be overlooked. Down in the recording studio of the building, there's a passageway blocked off by miscellaneous objects.

Dig through the objects to find a staircase that leads to a secret bunker. Once inside the bunker, look for the bookshelves, and one of them will twist open to reveal a filing cabinet blocked off by red ropes. Likely, the filing cabinet will play into Season 8's storyline in some way since Epic Games decided to create this hidden easter egg.

The Imagined Order has essentially taken control of the Island back from the aliens, but several signs point to a few Kymeras still living among us. The roadblocks set up across the bridges and various other points throughout the map suggest that Fortnite left in an imposter running amuck somewhere.

David Anthony™ @ImDavino Hey @HYPEX did you know there is still one alien biome on the map? It’s over at the abandoned houses next to steamy Hey @HYPEX did you know there is still one alien biome on the map? It’s over at the abandoned houses next to steamy https://t.co/MlGRiXtV2I

To further this point, there's one particular house that seems to host a Kymera with the anti-gravity field and alien decor springing up all around it.

Also Read

Debris from the mothership litters the Island, and the IO has already dispatched teams of heavy equipment to clean up the mess. This could lead to the Scrapyard seeing a massive update, especially with all of the alien decorations that are laid about.

There are probably more secrets in Fortnite's Season 8 as it plays out, so keep a close eye on all of the subtle map changes.

Edited by Ashish Yadav