Every secret map change in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is being called The Last Reality as IO will continue its mission against aliens and Kevin the Cube. A plethora of Kevin the Cubes, the Golden Cube, and Blevin can now be spotted on the map alongside some crash sites.

While these are some map changes that players can spot easily, Epic Games has added many hidden details to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 arena. These details aren't crucial for gameplay or combat but can help loopers understand the storyline and upcoming events.

Hidden map changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Alan Wake bunker

Objects of Power might seem like a confusing phenomenon to Fortnite players. However, anyone who's played Control or Alan Wake must be well aware of them.

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, Epic has added a filing cabinet inside a hidden bunker. Users have to visit a small Gnome house near Believer Beach and destroy the obstacles that block the staircase.

Object of Power from Alan Wake/Control in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

The final step is to find a secret door that leads to the bunker. YouTuber PlayStationGrenade believes this might be related to Alan Wake, a game published by Epic.

Interestingly, an Alan Wake remastered version is also releasing soon.

Find the answers. Fight the darkness. Stay in the light. 🔦



Alan Wake Remastered arrives October 5th on PlayStation, Xbox, and the Epic Games Store. #AlanWake



Pre-order or wishlist now: https://t.co/ivfudLb987 pic.twitter.com/wRPWkt67ml — Alan Wake (@alanwake) September 9, 2021

An alien survived Operation: Sky Fire from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Players must not assume that the aliens have left Fortnite Island following Operation: Sky Fire. Near Believer Beach, some tourists have set up camps to watch an alien house.

The alien house in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map (Image via Fortnite)

This house most likely belongs to a Kymera, as it is surrounded by a low gravity field and alien-themed objects.

Imagined Order carrying new operations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

It was self-evident that the IO and Dr. Slone were unaware of the numerous cubes possessed by the Last Reality. From clearing the remains of the aliens to setting up new offices on the island, the Imagined Order certainly has many tasks to complete.

New IO checkpoints in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

Players can now spot several watchtowers on the map, accompanied by some roadblocks. These steps are most probably being taken to check the alien activity in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

New IO watch towers in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map (Image via Fortnite)

Lastly, the island's cleanup has begun, and the scrapyard hints towards it. It contains many items that were from the Believer Beach celebration in Chapter 2 Season 7.

The junkyard in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map (Image via Fortnite)

IO also has its own truck that can be found on roads carrying alien technologies.

The IO truck in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

It is great to see that Epic has added so many details to the Fortnite map that cater to the storyline. Having said that, the community seems disappointed with the lack of new POIs and locations in Chapter 2 Season 8, and the developer must work on these aspects with the upcoming updates.

