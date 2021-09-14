Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map secrets: Underground hidden bunker, new Party Site, Slip Streams, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was recently released, and the v18.00 update rolled out several new aspects of the island. It has been reported that the map has several secret places for gamers to explore.

It was previously reported that the map for Fortnite Season 8 would feature several new items. While the v18.00 update added a few elements to the map, the secret places were the cherry on top of the cake.

The Alien and IO war might be over, but a new war has taken shape.



Catch up on what’s new in Chapter 2 Season 8 and get to the battlefield recruit! #FortniteCubedhttps://t.co/ZrLRYAAInf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 13, 2021

Map secrets that all players should explore in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

1) Slip Streams

slip streams are back! pic.twitter.com/FGEDjeOwNJ — Sensitive - Fortnite News (@LeaksSensitive) September 13, 2021

One of the most significant secrets of the island is the Slip Streams that gamers can access in the crash zones.

The developers have used similar energy waves to keep UFOs afloat and aligned them to create the Slip Streams. It reminds gamers of the similar Slip Streams that were added in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 9.

2) Secret Bunker

The recording studio near the Gnome is the location that features a secret bunker. Gamers will be required to destroy the blocked passageway by the side of the stairway.

The passage will let the gamer into a hidden room. Inside the room, there is a bookshelf, and gamers who try to destroy it will get entry to another secret room that comes up as the shelf dismantles.

3) Party Site

New Party Site location in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via PlayStationGrenade/YouTube)

Just north of the location of the Gnome, players will come across several vehicles spawned across the area.

Locals frequently visit this location who have made it a party spot following the Believer Beach event. Exploring this location will tickle the bones of gamers as they can come across the wildlife enjoying themselves in the party mood.

These are some of the secrets that have been uncovered in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8. These secrets are surely entertaining and will engage gamers to explore some lesser-known areas of the island so that new mysterious and entertaining facts of the island are revealed as the season progresses.

