Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration concert: Start Date, timing, venue and more revealed

The Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration is on its way to ring in the arrival of the Aliens to the battle royale island.

This party was just announced by Fortnite via their Twitter account. A celebration like this was briefly shown in the Chapter 2 Season 7 cinematic trailer, as a handful of individuals attempted to welcome the Aliens.

They came without warning, their intentions were unclear. But what’s clear now is that a war has come to the Island.



Fight back the Aliens in #FortniteInvasion pic.twitter.com/KTQsS9UXjn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 8, 2021

The upcoming Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration is Epic Games' way of throwing this party in-game. Fortnite is known for its spectacular events, which then ensures that this one won't disappoint either.

Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration

🎉 YOU'RE INVITED 🎉



Save the Date!



Event: Cosmic Summer Celebration

When: June 22 at 9AM ET

Where: Believer Beach



Please reply YES or NO to this invitation.

👽🛸🥳 pic.twitter.com/DQLDMFDMtf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 19, 2021

Start Date

The Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration is scheduled to begin on June 22nd, 2021. That date is quickly approaching and falls on a Tuesday.

Start Time

The event is set to begin at 9 AM ET. That is 1 PM GMT and 11 PM AEST. There has been no word on if the start time will differ depending the region or if it will begin globally at once.

Venue

Sweaty Sands received a makeover with the start of Chapter 2 Season 7. It is now known as Believer Beach. This point of interest is where the Fortnite Cosmic Celebration will take place.

Expect some new looks specifically for the occasion on the beach. There will more than likely be a stage, a dancefloor of some sort, and who knows what kind of Alien-themed decorations.

More Information

As of right now, there is no more information regarding the Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration. What else will take place with the event is pure speculation until more information is revealed in the coming days.

Many are expecting a live event within Fortnite at the designated start time. Along with that, there is hope for coinciding challenges that offer cosmetics based around the theme of the celebration.

Stay tuned to find out more details regarding the Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration. If there is one thing we have learned about Fortnite, it is that these events should not be missed.

