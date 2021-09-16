Fortnite Season 8 Madcap Mushroom Master questline challenges: Full list and how to complete them

With the Fortnite island overrun with monsters, cubes, and all manner of ghoulish occurrences, it's only fitting that Madcap makes a return to once more help make sense of it all.

Players interested in learning about the power of mushrooms can help him with a few tasks in exchange for experience points. These Fortnite punchcard challenges have five different stages and yield a total of 80,000 experience points when completed.

Here is the list:

Stage 1: Destroy a Farming Tractor (0/1) - 12,000 XP

Stage 2: Forage Mushrooms (0/2) - 14,000 XP

Stage 3: Craft a Weapon (0/1) - 16,000 XP

Stage 4: Destroy Refrigerators (0/2) - 18,000 XP

Stage 5: Consume an Apple and a Banana (0/2) - 20,000 XP

Fortnite Season 8 Madcap Mushroom Master questline challenges (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

How to complete Fortnite Season 8 Madcap Mushroom Master questline challenges

There are a total of five stages to complete in the Madcap Mushroom Master questline challenges. To begin the questline, players need to interact with Madcap, who's located slightly east of Corny Crops.

Stage 1: Destroy a Farming Tractor (0/1) - 12,000 XP

As soon as players are done interacting with him, they can complete the first stage of the challenge by destroying the farming tractor located just outside the barn at Corny Crops.

Stage 2: Forage Mushrooms (0/2) - 14,000 XP

The best place to forage mushrooms will be in and around the area of Sludgy Swamp. These mushrooms shouldn't be difficult to spot as they are blue in color, and stick out like a sore thumb among the green grass.

Stage 3: Craft a Weapon (0/1) - 16,000 XP

Crafting a weapon in Fortnite Season 8 has become almost too easy. Players can complete this task in two ways. They can either craft a normal weapon by using Nuts & Bolts that are found in Toolboxes, or enter the Sideways, and collect Cube Monster parts to upgrade Sideways weapons.

Stage 4: Destroy Refrigerators (0/2) - 18,000 XP

The best locations to find refrigerators will be in named locations such as Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake. Due to the high number of houses in the area, finding two refrigerators to destroy shouldn't be a hard task. Alternatively, players can simply complete this task passively while playing a match.

Stage 5: Consume an Apple and a Banana (0/2) - 20,000 XP

A great place to find apples and bananas will be at Catty Corner and Chonker's Customs. They can be found by searching Noms (green boxes) that have been strewn around inside the buildings.

Also Read

Note: These Fortnite challenges are not bound to a single match and can be completed over the duration of multiple matches.

Edited by Rohit Mishra