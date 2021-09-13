Is Madcap skin coming in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8? Pickaxe, skin variants, back blings, and more revealed 

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is scheduled to go live in a few hours after the downtime for the v18.00 gets over. The Battle Pass trailer was recently revealed, and it has hyped up gamers beyond measure.

By the looks of the Battle Pass trailer and the storyline trailer, it seems Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be an even bigger hit than Season 7.

It was recently revealed that the Madcap set had been decrypted. Players are eager to know if it will be coming to the game. However, it is quite certain that gamers will see this set in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Details regarding the Madcap set revealed

With the release of v18.00 update, gamers will be able to access Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Data miners have been revealing several significant pieces of information regarding the game ever since the downtime began.

One of the most recent revelations was that the Madcap set was decrypted after a year and a half. The news took no time to go viral, and players are curious to know when it will be coming to Fortnite.

Just now the Madcap set was FINALLY decrypted after a Year and a half!



Expect him to release soon pic.twitter.com/4iFISEer4g — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) September 13, 2021

The much-awaited cosmetic set will feature in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation from the developers. The absence of any announcement from Epic makes it quite difficult to assign a date for the release of the cosmetic set. The exact date will be revealed once data miners are able to get hold of any significant leaks.

Gamers can expect the entire bundle to cost around 1800-2500 V-Bucks. The Madcap set consists of the Madcap outfit along with the Bello Bag back bling. The set also consists of a Crescent Shroom pickaxe for gamers to claim.

#Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 Battle Pass Trailer.



Is that the cube TALKING to us…?pic.twitter.com/dBQbjS5DdL — Fortnite Info - News and Leaks (@FNInfo_Official) September 13, 2021

The entire cosmetic set is quite magnificent, and players will be ardently waiting for it to be released in the game soon.

The Battle Pass trailer that was recently released showed the Cube returning to the game after a prolonged absence. The Cube is extremely infuriated and vengeful and desires to wipe out the island.

The storyline has taken an interesting turn, and the Cubed theme season is certainly entertaining. Gamers expect this season to be better than the previous one in terms of content updates. Whether Epic manages to live up to their expectations, only time will tell.

