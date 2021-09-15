Fortnite Season 8 Torin Monster Research questline challenges: Full list and how to complete them

According to numerous players, the new Fortnite NPC, known as Torin, closely resembles a Disney character known as Elsa. While she may not have ice powers in-game, she's currently set to be a leading character in the fight against the forces of evil.

Players can learn more about Sideways in-game by completing some of her punchcard challenges. These Fortnite challenges have five different stages and yield a total of 80,000 experience points when completed.

Here is the list:

Stage 1: Enter the Sideways (0/1) - 12,000 XP

Stage 2: Collect a Sideways Weapon (0/1) - 14,000 XP

Stage 3: Damage Players with a Sideways Weapon (0/100) - 16,000 XP

Stage 4: Eliminate Cube Monsters in the Sideways (0/10) - 18,000 XP

Stage 5: Complete a Sideways Encounter - (0/1) - 20,000 XP

Fortnite Season 8 Torin Monster Research questline challenges

How to complete all Fortnite Season 8 Torin Monster Research questline challenges

There are five stages involved in these punchcard challenges. Most "Torin Monster Research questline challenges" are a bit challenging. However, gamers should have no problem completing them.

To start the challenges, they need to talk to Torin, currently located on the northeastern side of the Aftermath, near the Cap'n Carp Delivery Truck.

Entering the Sideways in Fortnite is a dangerous task. Users can identify them by the little orange blobs that appear on the map. Thankfully, as of now, only one appears during each match, making it easy to spot. To enter the Sideways, players simply need to walk or glide into it.

Once inside the Sideways, loopers can collect a weapon from the special purple bunker chests located within it. They can usually be found towards the center of the anomaly.

Once a Sideways weapon has been acquired, players will have to deal damage to others within the area. This could be a rather difficult task as the place can get confusing very quickly. Nonetheless, users can jump on top of roofs to gain a clear line of sight and shoot.

Eliminating cube monsters in the Sideways shouldn't be too hard if there are no opponents around. Given that gamers can jump relatively high within the anomaly, dodging melee attacks and shooting monsters will be a cakewalk.

The Sideways encounters in Fortnite are currently disabled in-game, so loopers have to wait until they are back to complete this challenge. To partake in a Sideways encounter, they will have to find tiny purple rifts on the minimap and activate them to begin. Once activated, players will need to defeat waves of cube monsters.

Note: These Fortnite challenges are not bound to a single match and can be completed over multiple games.

