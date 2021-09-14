Fortnite x Stranger things collaboration: Everything known so far

Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite was released yesterday, and the season has had fans floored. Many leaks have come true, and it seems like others, such as the Naruto skin set, will make their way into the game later in the season.

One such much-awaited event in Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite is the supposed Stranger Things x Fortnite collaboration. Data miners leaked the association in Season 7, and several hints within the game suggest that loopers might be getting this much-awaited collab in Season 8 itself.

Before Stranger Things x Fortnite makes its way into Epic Games' battle royale title, here's a recap of everything known about the collaboration so far.

Stranger Things x Fortnite could see Kevin the Cube's return, new POI

Data miner HYPEX had revealed that Season 8 would see the return of Kevin the Cube and the arrival of a new POI called "Sideways".

According to many fans, the arrival of an alternate dimension seems inspired by the popular Netflix series Stranger Things.

Stranger Things features an alternate dimension as well, known as "Upside Down" in the show. It is a single breathing macro-organism that exists in a different dimension of reality, even if it is in the same plane.

However, all living beings are connected to a single brain in this dimension — the Mind Flayer.

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, players can visit an alternate dimension in Sideways, which will allegedly work like "Upside Down" in Stranger Things. However, there has been no information released yet about how Epic will incorporate this narrative of an alternate dimension into the storyline of Season 8.

Loopers can only wait to find out more about this as the season progresses.

Interestingly, Season 8 is not Fortnite's first encounter with the narrative of an alternate dimension. Earlier in 2019, too, users had noticed strange portals appearing on the Fortnite Island. They could teleport themselves with the help of these mysterious portals.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is turning out to be quite interesting so far. However, only time can tell if the season lives up to the hype as it progresses.

