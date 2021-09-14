All Sideways weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and where to find them

The Sideways is a new dimension in Fortnite, a collaboration with Stranger Things similar to the battle royale's world, The Upside Down. It's a brand new feature in Fortnite with Chapter 2 Season 8.

There are new weapons from the Sideways, called the Sideways weapons. There are several of these and they're essentially IO weapons from last season. Here's how to get them all.

Fight monsters, power up Sideways weapons, and defend the Island with new outfits!



The @FortniteGame Chapter 2 - Season 8 Battle Pass is available now. #FortniteCubed pic.twitter.com/ILf4MuIfqD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2021

Getting Sideways weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The portals that the Cubes are opening up are known as Sideways Anomalies. Fortnite players can enter these anomalies and fight the Sideways Cube Monsters. Inside these anomalies, players are also called to collect Sideways weapons, such as the Sideways Rifle and the Sideways Minigun, to bolster their loadout.

Fortnite Sideways weapons are the Rifle and Minigun and are available through Monster Parts (Image via Epic Games)

When monsters are killed, Fortnite players can collect Monster Parts to upgrade Sideways Weapons. This is similar to the crafting mechanics and upgrade benches of past seasons in Fortnite. Players can only get the Mythic versions of weapons from the Sideways, but other versions can drop from Cosmic Chests.

Here's Every Sideways weapons! pic.twitter.com/qck8ij7z8P — Twea - Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) September 13, 2021

Currently, the Sideways Rifle and the Sideways Minigun are available for Fortnite players. Here is their information:

Sideways Minigun - It deals 21 damage per bullet with a fire rate of 7 and a reload time of 4.75. This weapon can come in Mythic (from the Sideways), Legendary, Epic, Uncommon and Common categories.

- It deals 21 damage per bullet with a fire rate of 7 and a reload time of 4.75. This weapon can come in Mythic (from the Sideways), Legendary, Epic, Uncommon and Common categories. Sideways rifle - With 32 damage, fire rate of 3.5 and a reload time of 2.66, t his weapon can come in Mythic (from the Sideways), Legendary, Epic, Uncommon and Common.

These are currently the only Sideways weapons in the game, but it's likely that more will come as the season progresses.

This is what Epic Games had to say regarding The Sideways:

"You know what’s scary? A dark, malevolent, monster-filled reality called 'The Sideways.' Well, the Cubes aren’t only spreading corruption — they’re spreading portals to The Sideways too."

The Fortnite devs added:

"Gravity is very low in this mysterious world, and the air is unfriendly to building. This world isn’t just colliding with our world. It’s bleeding into it, meaning a certain POI will be covered in Sideways each match. These altered POIs are known as Sideways Zones..."

