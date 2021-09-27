When is the Foundation skin coming in Fortnite? Leaks, expected release date, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 came out recently, and gamers have been keeping themselves busy examining the Cubes and their movements across the map. The return of the Cubes was leaked towards the end of the previous season, which raised important questions regarding the return of many other popular in-game items and characters.

One such general inquiry was related to the return of the Foundation to the island. The popular in-game character is expected to come back to Fortnite and influence its storyline once again.

The excitement is also due to the prospect of having the Foundation as a Fortnite skin in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Foundation skin is yet to be revealed

As of now, there is no confirmation regarding the release date of this much-awaited cosmetic. However, loopers can expect it to arrive anytime in the Fortnite Item Shop.

This is because it is expected that data miners will reveal or leave some possible dates once they get hold of anything substantial.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



We've teamed up with



Pre-order link here: His sacrifice won't be forgotten.We've teamed up with @Hasbro to create a figure of The Foundation, as seen during the Zero Crisis Finale in Season 6.Pre-order link here: bit.ly/31cIa2X His sacrifice won't be forgotten.



We've teamed up with @Hasbro to create a figure of The Foundation, as seen during the Zero Crisis Finale in Season 6.



Pre-order link here: bit.ly/31cIa2X https://t.co/nlC9XpJxtY

The first encounter with the Foundation dates back to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, during the Zero Crisis Finale event. Gamers saw an unusual partnership between the Foundation and Agent Jonesy.

The arrival of the Foundation sparked the interest of players, and everyone was quite sure that they'd receive the outfit soon. However, much to their disappointment, the developers didn't roll out any Foundation skin to the Item Shop.

Donald Mustard @DonaldMustard



Don’t spoil too much, Josh ;) I am so incredibly lucky to have met @qCandywing !!! He is VERY inspiring and awesome… and has the best Fortnite questions ever!Don’t spoil too much, Josh ;) I am so incredibly lucky to have met @qCandywing!!! He is VERY inspiring and awesome… and has the best Fortnite questions ever!



Don’t spoil too much, Josh ;) https://t.co/LHfLP1shUC

Before Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, the Chief Creative Officer of Epic Games, Donald Mustard, engaged in an informal questionnaire session with a Fortnite fan. During that session, he was asked about Kevin the Cube and the Foundation.

Also Read

In an attempt to keep things under mystery, he dodged the question quite efficiently. Yet his hesitation and confession that there is some really cool stuff in the Item Shop revealed that the Foundation skin might arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Since then, fans have been eager to know about the release date of the Foundation skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. They will have to wait until either more concrete leaks come out or an official reveal is made.

Edited by Ravi Iyer