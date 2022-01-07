Is GTA RP worth playing in 2022?

GTA RP is still immensely popular for gamers to play in 2022.

The peak of its popularity was back in May 2021, but it's still the most-watched game in early January 2022. For reference, only the Just Chatting category has more overall viewer hours on Twitch. It is worth noting that there isn't a single GTA RP game.

Instead, there are numerous GTA RP servers. The most popular ones use GTA 5 as a baseline, although some notable ones use GTA San Andreas as well. Either way, there's often a GTA RP server that somebody will find enjoyable if they search for it.

Why GTA RP is worth playing in 2022

NoPixel is one of the most popular servers around (Image via NoPixel)

Here are some reasons to consider GTA RP in 2022:

Several servers are still insanely popular

It has a huge presence in the streaming community

There are different servers that appeal to varying desires (such as rules and languages)

It allows players to express their creativity via roleplaying

It's a multiplayer game that's noticeably different from GTA Online

There are thousands of GTA RP servers to consider. If one got bored or were to get kicked or banned from one, they can still find another to entertain them.

GTA RP's dominance on Twitch

The GTA 5 category is where GTA RP is (Image via Twitch)

A game being consistently popular on Twitch often means plenty of gamers will usually check it out. Naturally, one can find GTA 5 continually dominating Twitch thanks to GTA RP. This domination guarantees that new gamers will be willing to play on some server with their favorite streamers.

Although GTA 5 is number two on Twitch, all of the popular channels stream GTA RP (Image via Twitch)

New gamers create a lively community. Thus, one doesn't have to worry about the concept of GTA 5 RP being dead in the water. There are a few dead servers, of course, but there are still plenty of active ones with hundreds to thousands of players that are easy to find.

RAGE MP servers, some of which include roleplaying (Image via gs4u.net)

The main mods related to these types of servers are:

FiveM

RAGE MP

It's worth mentioning that some servers require the player to be whitelisted to join. The process varies from server to server, but it usually means that the rules are stricter, but the roleplaying is of higher quality.

Whether or not the player wishes to go through the whitelisting process, there are plenty of GTA RP servers to consider. This freedom of choice ensures that any fan of Grand Theft Auto and roleplaying should find something that entertains them, regardless of the year.

Most of these servers play noticeably different from GTA Online, particularly because roleplaying is a massive part of them.

GTA San Andreas RP

SAMP servers, which include a few roleplay ones (Image via gs4u.net)

Although GTA San Andreas RP isn't nearly as ubiquitous as GTA 5 RP is, it's still decently popular. There are anywhere from a few hundred to a thousand players on these servers, which helps differentiate it from a few FiveM servers which can only sport a few hundred.

Of course, the main draw of SAMP is that everything is done in the San Andreas engine. Otherwise, it features familiar roleplay elements that many gamers would recognize in the more popular GTA 5 servers.

Like in GTA 5 RP servers, some of these SAMP servers offer adjustments that vary from one to another. Players curious to check out these roleplay servers (and non-roleplay ones) should check out GS4u.net.

That website also features FiveM and RAGE MP servers for GTA 5 fans.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

