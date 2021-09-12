A brief overview of some notable differences between GTA RP’s public and whitelisted NoPixel servers

GTA RP fans should know that the public and whitelisted NoPixel servers differ from each other dramatically.

It isn't just a difference of names, either. However, they do make it rather apparent where the differentiation lies. A public GTA RP server allows anybody to play. By comparison, only a few select names can play on the whitelisted server. It's worth noting that those aren't the only ways the two types of servers deviate from one another.

There are more minor gameplay differences between them. For example, a public server is far more lenient and faster-paced. Earning money in a public server is less impressive than on a whitelisted one for that reason.

There are palpable differences between GTA RP's public and whitelisted NoPixel servers

Big-name streamers play on NoPixel (Image via xQc)

The most obvious difference between the two NoPixel servers is how difficult it is to play on them. It is substantially more challenging to play on a whitelisted server than a public one. This statement is solely due to how many more steps there are, not to mention that players usually need to donate to play on them.

Playing on a public NoPixel server

GTA RP players can access the public NoPixel server by clicking here (Image via NoPixel)

GTA RP fans have two types of NoPixel servers to consider: public and whitelisted servers. The former is significantly more accessible as the player only has to go to the NoPixel website. From there, look at the right side. It should say "NoPixel Public Server."

There are two options as of right now. The first is "Purple," and the second is "Orange." Select either one to play on the public NoPixel server. Playing on a whitelisted server is far more challenging, by comparison.

Playing on a whitelisted NoPixel server

Some information about the whitelisted servers (Image via NoPixel)

GTA RP players need to register for an account and apply in the appropriate section of the forums. Standard whitelisting is closed right now, but the donator whitelisting section is available. As the name implies, players who donate more are more likely to have their applications looked at and approved.

Go to "Announcements & Important Information" to find out the rules (which are more enforced in a whitelisted server). Then head to "Civilian Application Template" if available.

Other differences between a public and whitelisted NoPixel server

It's far harder to get into a whitelisted server than a public one (Image via ntabrush)

GTA RP players should know that there are more differences between these two types of servers. It isn't just limited to how a player plays the game. The most readily apparent discrepancy lies in how rules are regulated in the two versions.

GTA RP players should also notice how the whitelisted version has a more in-depth roleplaying scene. Part of this reason lies in how much more strict its rules are compared to the public servers. As it's much harder to get into a whitelisted server, players tend not to break as many rules there.

Another major deviation between the two servers is how GTA RP streamers tend to play on the whitelisted variant. Some play on public ones, but the big names tend to prioritize whitelisted servers.

The whitelisted NoPixel server is slow-paced when it comes to earning money. There are higher rates in the public version, thus devaluing the worth of money there.

