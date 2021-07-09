Top 5 funniest GTA RP streamers on Twitch

Ever since the release of modded FiveM servers for GTA 5, GTA RP has become it's own genre of content, and it completely changes the way players can experience the world of GTA 5.

These modded role-playing servers quickly grabbed the attention of popular streamers and they started to stream GTA RP content for their viewers to watch.

Some streamers take role-playing seriously and try to make a narrative out of every role-play session, and then there are others who get into funny situations as their characters and mess around in the open world.

This article will be looking at the funniest GTA RP streamers on Twitch.

The funniest GTA RP streamers on Twitch

#1- xQc

Felix Lengyel, also known as xQc, is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, with 5.9 million followers.

xQc had a character called "Jean Pierre," but it had to be retired after he was banned from the server for the 5th time for breaking server rules. He has recently come back with a new character called "Officer PP" and continues to make funny GTA RP content.

xQc also streams Valorant, Chess and Fortnite.

#2- Sykkuno

Thomas, also known as Sykkuno, is one of the biggest RP streamers on Twitch, with his channel having 3.5 million followers.

Sykkuno role plays as "Yuno Sykk," a hacker who uses his talent for robberies.

Sykkuno and his friends often mess around in GTA RP, making for hilarious content.

#3- EsfandTV

EsfandTV is a big name on Twitch, known primarly for his World of Warcraft and IRL streams.

EsfandTV's character "Cletus Cornwood," a steriotypical take on a fat police officer, is very popular in the GTA RP community.

It is very entertaining to see Cletus Cornwood messing around while other people are taking their job seriously.

EsfandTV has 885,000 followers on Twitch.

#4- Buddha

Lucas Ramos, also known as Buddha, is a huge GTA streamer on Twitch with 568,000 followers.

Buddha roleplays as "Lang Buddha," a short tempered Chinese-American. Lang Buddha often uses humor to get out of sticky situations due to his quick wit. He is also one of the founders of the Cleanbois group.

Buddha does a lot of collabs with other streamers on the NoPixel server.

#5- AnthonyZ

Anthony, also known as AnthonyZ, has 392,000 followers on Twitch.

AnthonyZ role-plays as "Tony Corleone," a guy who cracks stupid jokes with a duck voice. He is one of the founding members of the Cleanbois, along with Lang Buddha.

It is really funny to witness him interacting with others using his duck voice, often seen insulting people.

