How to join the NoPixel GTA 5 RP server: A step-by-step guide

English GTA 5 RP players often wish to know how to join NoPixel.

Fortunately, it's much easier than assumed. The addition of public servers has made NoPixel more accessible to the general public. However, joining it isn't as simple as going to a website and downloading a file.

There are some hoops that GTA 5 RP gamers must get through before they can play the game. Naturally, they will need a copy of GTA 5 and possess the FiveM mod to play NoPixel. Not only that, but they must complete the registration process, which is available on the official website.

Detailed guide to join NoPixel, the most popular English GTA 5 RP server

There are two main ways to play NoPixel. There is a public server option, which anybody can access. Alternatively, there is the whitelisted server, which is where the more popular players often play.

Both variations of NoPixel involve a similar process. The main deviation will come in Step #4. Hence, GTA 5 RP players can follow it and decide which version they wish to play from there.

Step 1

The player needs GTA 5 to play on a GTA 5 RP server (Image via Rockstar Games)

The user must possess a copy of GTA 5. Ideally, they will have a legal version of this game. This step applies to most GTA 5 RP servers, so it's not exclusive to NoPixel in this regard.

Step 2

Download the FiveM mod (if gamers don't already have it). There are different mods for different multiplayer scenarios, but FiveM is mandatory for NoPixel.

This is the link to FiveM's official website. "DOWNLOAD CLIENT" is on the right side, and it should be above "CREATE YOUR OWN SERVER." Click on the "DOWNLOAD CLIENT" button.

Step 3

What the NoPixel forums look like (Image via NoPixel)

This step involves players registering for an account. They need to head to NoPixel's official forums to check this out.

They need to register an account to check out the signing-up process. It includes the Steam GUID and other minor details. VACBanned.com will assist players who need to know their Steam GUID.

Step 4

NoPixel is often in demand, which makes playing it difficult for some players (Image via NoPixel)

There are two thought processes from here. There is trying to get whitelisted for the regular version of NoPixel. However, users can also connect to the public version of NoPixel.

Trying to get whitelisted

Note: The standard whitelisting process is closed (at least by the time this article was written). However, the donator whitelisting is open. Either way, this is often the hardest step for most GTA 5 RP players.

Click on "Announcements & Important Information" and read the rules and guidelines. The more critical step involves clicking on the "Civilian Application Template."

Given how competitive standard whitelisting is, most users will have to resort to donator whitelisting. As the name implies, they must donate real money to apply. Click on the "Donate" tab next to "Home" and "Forums" to donate.

The more money players spend on the application, the better their chances will be. Afterward, go to the Donator Civilian Application thread and fill it out accordingly.

Connecting to the public version, instead

The public server store allows players to skip the queue faster (Image via Zez)

Alternatively, players can connect to the public version of NoPixel. It's not whitelisted, but the queues can be notoriously long at times. There are two servers: Purple and Orange.

All of this is found in the forums (like in the previous section). Just click on the "Connect" buttons next to either public server. It will open up FiveM, and gamers can see where they are in the queue.

As it is a public server, it should go without saying that its overall quality is lower than that of its whitelisted counterpart.

