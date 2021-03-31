GTA RP servers aren't cheap, at least that's what a NoPixel admin revealed recently.

It is important to distinguish that NoPixel doesn't represent GTA RP as a whole, but it is still the most popular one among the crowd. Nonetheless, it is vital to know how much money GTA RP servers cost for their owners.

After all, most players play on a server without paying for anything. Sure, there are donors, but it's safe to say that most players are using up technical resources that cost the people running the servers real money.

It is unknown if it would ever cost people money to play on these GTA RP servers if the costs become too much, but it doesn't seem to be an issue at the present. Still, it is fascinating for aspiring GTA RP server hosts to know this kind of information. $10K a month for server upkeep isn't cheap, and that's not to mention how NoPixel still requires more money for development.

NoPixel admin reveals monthly costs for the GTA RP servers

Image via Scribs (Twitter)

As previously mentioned, NoPixel costs about $10K in server costs every month. This info is according to Arachnea, a partner of Koil, who helps run the popular GTA RP server known as NoPixel. Predictably, this type of information is only relevant for NoPixel. Considering that NoPixel is the most popular server around, it is safe to assume that GTA RP tends to be cheaper for other servers.

Arachnea's reveal

I often read (misinformed) sentiments that koil is just a selfish money grabbing guy etc. Running Nopixel costs us 10.000 dollars per month atm. That is just server costs, we obviously send the devs some love too. Anybody donating via https://t.co/LDNOHvELO8, thank you so much! — Arachnea (@The_Arachnea) March 26, 2021

It isn't just $10,000 per month to keep NoPixel up and running. As Arachnea alludes to in his tweet, they also pay the developers for their hard work, which makes something like NoPixel quite a costly investment. While the specific amount for developers isn't listed here, it's safe to say that it wouldn't be cheap given the technical aspects involving programming.

Thank you, I knew at least one of you goblins would come and claim I was lying so here is the receipt. Hopefully you will come to understand that making claims about a person without any knowledge at all is just plain stupid. pic.twitter.com/m2Z0G36goY — Arachnea (@The_Arachnea) March 26, 2021

Predictably, not everybody would believe his claims regarding server costs. Arachnea does provide evidence of their payments, but that does raise the question of how sustainable GTA RP is.

GTA RP at the present

Image via Steamcharts

Right now, GTA RP is at the top of the world, so it can be justifiable to spend that much. If its popularity ever dwindles, then spending this much would be ludicrous. Fortunately, cheaper server options do exist, so it would be highly improbable for NoPixel to completely kill itself out of sheer incompetence.

Again, it is worth noting that these costs only apply to NoPixel. Other GTA RP servers are bound to be significantly cheaper. Either way, GTA RP's unparalleled success justifies its current costs, even for a titan like NoPixel.