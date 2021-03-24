Will GTA RP be able to sustain its popularity and momentum through 2021?

GTA RP won't fade into obscurity like other trends, but it would be tough for Rockstar Games to maintain this popularity and momentum throughout 2021.

For those living under a rock, GTA RP is a huge craze and has been trending on Twitch a lot recently. It's essentially GTA 5 but modded to fulfill the needs of whatever RP server the player is playing on. The most popular one, NoPixel, has players living out a virtual life, akin to a game series like The Sims, except in the world of Grand Theft Auto.

Roleplaying is a broad subject, so some players find the aspect of watching another live out their virtual life a fascinating experience. It's vital to note that GTA RP has existed for a while, with some elements of it being prominent in GTA 4's community.

It never caught on like this recent craze, but there are reasons why GTA RP has become more successful in current years. However, despite all of this success, it won't last forever.

Can GTA RP sustain popularity and momentum through 2021?

GTA RP is highly popular right now, but very few games stay on top forever (Image via Streamer News)

Plenty of games come and go as the hot topic that is a "must-play" experience. Titles like Overwatch once served as that hot commodity, and even with a smaller fanbase compared to its prime, it's largely done well for itself.

Other games, like Fall Guys, have fallen off dramatically as the "must-play" game it once was. GTA RP is highly popular right now, but very few games stay on top forever.

It's implausible that a fan-made experience like GTA RP will be like League of Legends or CS: GO in that regard this year.

Advertisement

Most games die in popularity

An example of dying popularity of games (Image via Steamcharts)

It is an inevitable truth that most games never reach the peak they were once at. Roleplaying in GTA has existed long before 2021, but it wasn't even close to the popularity it has right now.

While that doesn't mean the concept of GTA RP isn't good, fans can infer that roleplaying, in general, isn't a must-have experience unless it has a solid foundation.

In GTA RP's case, Rockstar made most of the assets before 2021. As most people are aware of GTA 5 in 2021, thanks to its excellent marketing, GTA RP could piggyback off of its success.

Not only that, but the popular GTA RP servers were able to innovate and provide an experience distinctly unique from most GTA games in 2021. Due to that, GTA RP's rise in fame this year shouldn't be discredited.

1 / 2 NEXT