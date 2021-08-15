5 reasons why GTA San Andreas multiplayer is still popular in 2021

Several years later, GTA San Andreas multiplayer still finds an audience due to its addicting gameplay.

Most players refer to it as SA-MP or San Andreas Multiplayer. With an average of 25,000 players and over 3,500 servers, it's still relevant in 2021. This third-party modification took a classic game and made it into an interactive experience. Players are easily hooked to GTA San Andreas multiplayer.

The open world of the original game remains intact. However, players can now use custom features to set it apart. Despite its age, a loyal fanbase continues to keep the game alive. GTA San Andreas multiplayer always gives players something to do in their free time.

Five reasons why GTA San Andreas multiplayer is still thriving by 2021

5) GTA Online is too frustrating

GTA players want an alternative to the current multiplayer experience. Despite constant updates with content, GTA Online can be frustrating. There are several reasons - annoying griefers, a static map, and the overreliance on specific vehicles and weapons.

GTA San Andreas multiplayer is the game of choice for old-school players who no longer want to partake in online activities. There is no paywall to worry about, given how Shark cards define the economy of GTA Online. Everything is free of charge.

GTA San Andreas multiplayer is a viable alternative. Some players may prefer a more compact map size with varied locations and fewer pay-to-win players. It's all about having fun in an open-world environment.

4) Anti-cheat devices

Going back to the GTA Online comparison, tons of cheaters find themselves in PC lobbies. Whether they use invincibility mode or steal money from other players, it's completely unfair. It's not fun to deal with daily.

GTA San Andreas multiplayer tries to mitigate this with quick and easy anti-cheat devices. WTLS servers do a good job tracking down potential hacks. Doing so allows for a level playing field instead of dealing with unfair advantages.

Unfortunately, some cheaters do slip through the cracks on occasion. However, it's not nearly as rampant as it is in GTA Online. Players can breathe a sigh of relief when they play GTA San Andreas multiplayer.

3) It's not difficult to get into servers

Sometimes it takes forever to get into a GTA Online server, only to lose a connection. Getting kicked out of lobbies is surprisingly common. GTA San Andreas multiplayer has a smaller fanbase but also a good number of servers. There is no hassle in finding a session.

Another advantage of GTA San Andreas multiplayer is that there are no basic requirements to get in. By comparison, the NoPixel server for roleplaying is notoriously stringent. It might take months to get on the whitelist.

Sometimes people want to get up and play. GTA San Andreas multiplayer gets right down to business in a fast-moving world where attention spans are short. All it takes is the installation process, which only needs to be done once. Everything else is much easier.

2) Fun player interactions

Player interaction is what defines a multiplayer experience. This particular mod gives players so much to do. Alongside a couple of friends, they can perform several group activities - deathmatches, street races, sports, roleplaying, etc. There is so much to do in this game.

The chat feature also makes it useful to communicate with other players. Thanks to the robust economic system, players can directly send virtual money to other players. There aren't any hurdles like in GTA Online, where it prevents the player from giving away money.

Up to 1000 players can enter the servers for GTA San Andreas multiplayer. This is insane to think about. There is endless potential for unpredictability. The best part is most PCs will support it, even the slower ones. It's something that has to be seen to believe; there is nothing quite like it.

1) A deep pool of in-depth custom features

GTA San Andreas multiplayer highly prioritizes customization, just like its single-player counterpart. Beyond the weapons, vehicles, and physical appearances, players can also create their own unique scripts.

For example, they can make a set animation for a specific taunt. Several hours can be spent on creating different assets. GTA San Andreas multiplayer is a melting pot of various ideas. Creatively-minded players are encouraged to try out something new. They need to know where to start.

GTA San Andreas multiplayer continuously adds new features. There are constant updates to the servers. By comparison, GTA Online might take several months. After several years, the community is still thriving, and there are no signs it's slowing down anytime soon. It's certainly here to stay.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Srijan Sen