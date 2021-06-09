How GTA San Andreas multiplayer mod is still alive and thriving in 2021

Thanks to a development team of determined GTA fans, there is a third-party mod for San Andreas that continues to capture attention in 2021.

San Andreas Multiplayer, also known as SA-MP, is an online modification for the popular Rockstar game. With the use of the Internet/LAN and PC version of San Andreas, players can download the mod and start interacting with other players in real time. Even after all these years, it still retains worldwide popularity.

While multiplayer experiences like GTA 5 RP are considered recent hot trends, it can be difficult to get into rigid servers like NoPixel. SA-MP is considerably more friendly in this regard as players around the globe are given access. With highly populated servers, SA-MP provides the players with plenty of fun activities.

Why GTA San Andreas Multiplayer endures popularity in 2021

Dedicated fans of SA-MP consider it to be one of the best GTA modifications, and for good reason. While there are occasional bugs, the mod is brought to life by regular updates and the interactive community. There is never a dull moment in the chaotic world of SA-MP, since there is always something to do.

The need for player interaction

Multiplayer games offer a challenging dynamic to players, where a computer-based AI system may not. The lack of predictability by human players adds an extra layer of variety to the online experience. For this reason, a multiplayer version of the popular San Andreas would be keenly sought after.

With the SA-MP mod, there can be a total of 1,000 players on the server. By comparison, GTA Online only allows 32 players for PC and newer consoles. The main advantage is players have more room for personal interactions between other players. It avoids the glaring issue of map emptiness from GTA 5 RP.

At its core essence, the GTA series offers an open-world environment for players to freely explore. However, it can be lonely during GTA 5 sessions when there is a lack of nearby players. While some prefer it this way, others want interplay in their online games. For better or worse, SA-MP thrives in player interactivity.

SA-MP is a living and breathing environment

What truly makes SA-MP stand out is how real it feels. Not in terms of the graphics department, but in terms of player relationships. There is a cause-and-effect system where players can directly influence what goes on in the world.

Normally for GTA Online, monetary transactions are only between players and Rockstar Games. However, the players themselves cannot buy or sell items to each other. SA-MP rectifies this with a robust economic system. Not only can they send money to someone else, they can also trade cars, weapons, and properties.

Another important aspect of the SA-MP economy is Congress. Elections are regularly held so specific players can be voted into key positions. Their job is to oversee state finances, which include the increase or decrease of taxes. These have noticeable ripple effects that can be felt throughout the game.

So much to do, so little time

SA-MP takes a single-player experience and enhances it with multi-player modifications. There is a wide range of activities a player can engage in, depending on the servers; these include death matches, gang wars, and street races. Players can also roleplay just like GTA 5 RP.

All the activities from the original San Andreas are present in this mod. Players can perform daily jobs like firefighting and police work, or they can do imports and exports for expensive cars. The choice is up to the player.

The next-level customization is what sets SA-MP apart

SA-MP is not solely limited to standard game modes from San Andreas. Since it is a third-party mod, players have a unique ability to script different game modes. The meat and potatoes of SA-MP is the customization feature; players have full control of their gameplay experience. All they need is to be creative.

For example, players can gather at the Yellow Bell Golf Course in Las Venturas to play a round of golf. These features are not present in the original, which is what makes the experience feel evolutionary. WTLS servers are frequently updated with new content, based upon player feedback and suggestions.

SA-MP is a must play for fans of the original

San Andreas remains a timeless classic long after its original release. Nearly two decades later, there is a dedicated GTA community that plays the game. SA-MP significantly improves the gameplay experience of the original, thanks to several new features and scripted game modes.

GTA Online and GTA 5 RP prove there is always a need for social interaction within the series, and SA-MP is no different. Fans who have yet to experience it themselves should give it a go and see for themselves.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Note: This article is based on an external mod that needs to be downloaded, and the information given below does not apply to just the base game.

