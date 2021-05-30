Has GTA Online become “pay to win” in 2021?

It doesn't take long for GTA Online to start turning the screws on the player, as mere minutes into a Freemode session, and a player will be blown to bits. Stepping off the plane in the GTA Online tutorial, the players might feel all kinds of optimism about what awaits them. But it all quickly turns to anger and resentment.

The game infamously has an unforgiving free mode, where each player seems to be out for blood. Players are only too eager to bully lower-level players. GTA Online's economy and power structure are shaped in a way where the more money a player accumulates, the more weaponry and tools they have at their disposal.

This creates a vicious cycle for the lower-level players as they struggle to survive in free mode to make any money. This often leads players towards Shark Cards - microtransactions through which players can hit back at the opposition.

Are Shark Cards ruining GTA Online?

The simple fact of the matter is that Shark Cards are a minor contributing factor to the negative experiences in the game. There are far more significant problems with GTA Online, especially on PC. Over the last few years, modders have taken over the game completely, often ruining the game for everyone through cheats like God Mode and Infinite Money.

Shark Cards, meanwhile, are arguably a means to an end, given that they help cover development costs over the course. Other than that, Shark Cards often cost way more than their value since players can simply spend hours grinding for the amount of money a typical Shark Card can offer.

So while there is certainly an element of "pay-to-win" in the game, it is far from the only problem that takes away from the game's value. Shark Cards, because of how exorbitantly priced they're priced, are not going to be the go-to option for most players in the game.

Modding is the genuine concern

While console players are relatively safe from this issue, modders can cause havoc on PC to the point where the player's personal information has often been compromised.

Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive have been cracking down on cheat/mod services that are often paid services. Ultimately, Shark Cards will invariably always be a reality in GTA Online, but they end up mattering less in the grander scheme of things and can be given a pass.

Mods not only ruin the game experience, but pose a major security threat. There is nothing more potent than a toxic online environment that can kill a game faster. GTA Online won't live long enough to live on PC if modders are allowed to run rampant.

An anti-cheat system should be amongst the top priorities for Rockstar Games, and they have been making progress in that department.

