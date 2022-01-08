When does Pokimane’s Twitch ban end?

Streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys was Twitch's latest DMCA-related ban victim after she was given a suspension for watching Avatar: The Last Airbender.
During a recent livestream, Pokimane streamed episodes of the popular animated TV show live on Twitch. She was watching the show and reacting to it while interacting with her viewers in the chat. However, this resulted in Twitch banning her account and channel for watching copyrighted content on a livestream.
Pokimane will return to streaming on Twitch after a 48 hour suspension
Pokimane has been handed a 48 hour suspension for streaming copyrighted content on Twitch. She confirmed the same via a tweet she posted in reply to her initial announcement letting her fans know about the ban. With this ban, she became one of the first high profile streamers that Twitch has cracked down on for DMCA violations.
Pokimane also let her fans on Twitter know the details pertaining to the ban. She reported in a tweet that it was a two-day ban. In the same tweet, she also let her fans know that she will be back streaming on the purple platform this upcoming Monday, i.e. 10 January 2022. She added that she will be back with a 12-hour stream upon returning from her suspension.
Pokimane has not been the only streamer watching copyrighted media on a livestream. Matthew "Mizkif" Misrendino has been streaming the same show. Another popular streamer whose name has been popping up in conversations about copyrighted media is Felix "xQc" Lengyel, who has watched multiple episodes of MasterChef on stream.
Pokimane's fellow OfflineTV member, Jeremy "DisguisedToast" Wang had previously watched multiple anime shows on livestream. Upon hearing the news about her Twitch ban, DisguisedToast has since deleted all clips and VODs from his channel in order to avoid the same fate.
Twitch enacting a ban on Pokimane's account has sparked debate among fans. There have been multiple discussions around the question of whether watching licensed content on stream should be allowed or not. The Twitter-verse seems to be divided on the matter. Some even called her out for blatantly "stealing" content.
A few defended the streamer by saying that she wasn't the only one watching copyrighted content on a livestream.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Others just want one of their favorite streamers to finish her suspension and return to streaming on Twitch as quickly as possible.