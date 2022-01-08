“Do something about this”: CohhCarnage, Sykkuno and more react to Pokimane's Twitch ban

Streamers and viewers were shocked alike after Imane "Pokimane" Anys received the ban hammer for streaming the animated Avatar: The Last Airbender series.
While the ban itself was not a surprise, the shock factor comes from it having hit Pokimane first, considering the number of creators that have streamed the same piece of media or other copyrighted media in the past few weeks.
Meanwhile, streamer Ben "Cohh Carnage" Cassell called out Twitch amidst the drama. He said:
"But Twitch sitting there and just watching while all this happens is also pretty frustrating. Do something about this."
Pokimane banned from Twitch for 48 hours
Following a stream where she watched the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender, Imane "Pokimane" Anys was handed an immediate 48-hour suspension for streaming copyrighted media on stream.
The streamer later tweeted out joking that the "fire nation attacked," referencing a classic line from the show. She then confirmed that she will be back in 48 hours and will hold a 12-hour stream upon returning.
Upon the news of her ban, many of her friends jumped in to joke about the situation, including Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, who had streamed the very same show himself a few weeks ago.
Despite not having deleted his Twitch VODs, however, he was able to escape a suspension. He humorously joked about doing the same, hoping it would save him from any unwanted attention from copyright holders as he has since streamed the entirety of Naruto.
On his account, Nick Polom tweeted out saying there was "no Avatar on Twitch dot tv," a reference to the show's famous line "there is no war in Ba Sing Se," which indicated that the aforementioned statement is false.
Cohh Carnage calls out Twitch for their inaction
While many took the situation light-hearted and found it funny, some Twitch streamers initiated a much more series discussion on the topic of streaming DMCA content.
One of those included Ben "Cohh Carnage" Cassell, who had brought up his reservations about the whole act, even getting a response from a Twitch staff member who warned him and others that it would eventually all topple down.
YouTuber Josh "Bowblax" felt seemingly elated at Anys' ban, but for a different reason than most others were celebrating it for.
Bowblax posted several screenshots of the ban and included one of a video of him, where he told the story of how she had CR-striked him. The video was from three years ago.
The Twitch meta of reacting to copyrighted content
Over the past few weeks, many other content creators have voiced their dislike for the current "Twitch meta" of reacting to copyrighted content.
Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris made it clear he was not for it, wishing those who engaged in the same to "get DMCA'd." Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek said it was "only a matter of time" before streamers began to face repercussions for their actions.
However, not everyone felt the same. Felix "xQc" Lengyel had a lot to say to content creators who were "complaining" about others partaking in streaming copyrighted media, stating that their content was "garbage," among other things.